AI can never take over human relationships, craft: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

NEW DELHI: Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee says craftsmanship will outlast artificial intelligence as technology's role is to support creativity rather than replace the human element behind it.

The designer, who has dressed some of the most famous faces in India from Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and many more, opened his sprawling new flagship store in Mehrauli here on Thursday.

Spread across more than 26,000 square feet, the store is a ode to his Kolkata roots and features 120 chandeliers, nearly 200 antique carpets, 300 original paintings by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, and more than 100 antique textiles, mirrors and decorative objects.

Among the many objects and details displayed in the store was a gold plaque carrying Mukherjee's words: "Craft will not compete with artificial intelligence. It will outlast it."

Asked how strongly he believes in the statement, especially at a time when AI has touched almost every aspect of human life, the designer said the new technology has a role to play but only as an enabler.

"You know what happens is that there are momentary distractions and there are permanent relationships. Human relationships can never be taken over by AI. We will all want to become human again, it’s a temporary phase," the designer told PTI.

"AI is meant to aid; it’s not meant to supersede. When AI supersedes, then that’s the end of the world. It will never happen," he added.