Tarun Tahiliani’s Phool Chadar collection with Nebula by Titan turns Indian wedding artistry into heirloom watches

In a seamless convergence of Indian couture and haute horology, Nebula by Titan has partnered with couturier Tarun Tahiliani to launch Phool Chadar, an exclusive 18K gold timepiece collection. Prices range from `3.8 lakh to `24 lakh, celebrating indigenous design through precision engineering.

Drawing inspiration from fine Indian architectural details, floral motifs, and textile art, the collection includes standout models like the Gulistan, Kyaari, Kalli, and the entry-level Mandala. The line also features the TT Signature Men’s Edition, featuring an etched mother-of-pearl jaali dial, TT monogram indices, dual-finish double centre lugs, gold caseback with a 316L stainless steel centre case, 18K gold onion crown, and a genuine alligator leather strap with Zermatt lining and deployment clasp. For Tahiliani, translating Indian artistry into watchmaking is deeply tied to cultural heritage. “The inspiration has come from fine Indian work, it could be sculpture, floral... That’s our DNA as Indians,” he says. Navigating the craftsmanship required a unique bridge between textiles and metalwork. Tahiliani explains how his atelier communicated with master artisans. “We started embroidering on fabric and sending them the finished pieces to replicate on watches,” he shares.