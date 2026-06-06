Khadi’s strong showing at Cannes

From Charkha as a symbol of resistance to the red carpets as sustainable fashion, Khadi isn’t just a breathable fabric or legacy—it is a statement in itself. Madhav Agasti’s Cannes appearance with Taha Shah Badussha—he played a romantic hero in
Heeramandi—attempted to position the textile through sharply tailored silhouettes on the international red carpet.
Avani Agasti—Madhav’s daughter-in-law—represents the next generation of the over five-decade-old brand Madhav Agasti. Avani said khadi as a fabric is being reinvented especially in spaces so far dominated by Western fabrics and ‘Cannes dressing’, i.e, meaning tuxes and gowns. The label regularly works with globally renowned fabrics such as Loro Piana, Scabal, Zegna, and Brunello Cucinelli for its made-to-measure clientele. Khadi was intentionally chosen for this appearance of the Heeramandi actor to represent an Indian textile vocabulary in a more contemporary, global context.
“Khadi has always been an integral part of India’s textile heritage, but for a long time it has been viewed through a very narrow lens, often associated only with politics, tradition, or an older generation. We wanted to challenge that perception and showcase its versatility,” she said.
Khadi for the young
For the label, khadi is contemporary, refined, and effortlessly chic deeply rooted in heritage. “Through these curated looks, we wanted to demonstrate how seamlessly it fits into the modern wardrobe especially for younger audiences who appreciate both style and substance,” she said.
Its breathability makes it ideal for Indian summers, while its texture and character allows it to feel elevated, fashion-forward, and luxurious. Luxury today is increasingly defined by authenticity, and a sense of story, all qualities that khadi naturally possesses. “The real opportunity lies in shifting perceptions from “traditional” to “refined and modern.” As a label, our role is to present khadi through sharp tailoring, elevated styling, and a contemporary luxury narrative that resonates with today’s audience,” she said.
Presenting khadi on an international red carpet was a deliberate choice made by the label. Far from questioning whether the fabric belonged on such a stage, the experience reinforced the label’s vision.
The challenges
Yet transforming khadi into sharply tailored red-carpet ensembles was not without challenges. “Khadi behaves very differently from luxury suiting fabrics such as Loro Piana or Scabal,” Avani explained. Those fabrics are engineered for consistency, fluidity, and precision, whereas khadi is handspun and handwoven, which means every metre carries a degree of natural variation.
“Today’s luxury consumer is increasingly interested in provenance, craftsmanship, and authenticity. Khadi offers all three in a way that very few fabrics can,” she said.
Badussha’s outfit explored earthy browns, muted olives, and textured sunflower yellow, inspired by the warmth of the French Riviera. The silhouette drew inspiration from a safari suit, high collars with less experimentation and more depth. The outfit didn’t scream luxury but was rooted in subtle royalty.
Looking ahead, Avani sees strong potential for khadi within the global luxury menswear market. Sustainability, too, is becoming a key part of khadi’s appeal, particularly among younger consumers. “What’s interesting is that conversations are no longer limited to sustainability alone. Younger consumers are equally interested in craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and conscious consumption. Khadi sits at the intersection of all these conversations, which makes it more relevant today than ever before.”
For Avani, khadi’s future lies not in preserving it as a symbol of the past, but in continually reimagining it for the present—bringing one of India’s most iconic textiles into the global luxury conversation without losing sight of its roots.