Khadi’s strong showing at Cannes

From Charkha as a symbol of resistance to the red carpets as sustainable fashion, Khadi isn’t just a breathable fabric or legacy—it is a statement in itself. Madhav Agasti’s Cannes appearance with Taha Shah Badussha—he played a romantic hero in Heeramandi —attempted to position the textile through sharply tailored silhouettes on the international red carpet.

Avani Agasti—Madhav’s daughter-in-law—represents the next generation of the over five-decade-old brand Madhav Agasti. Avani said khadi as a fabric is being reinvented especially in spaces so far dominated by Western fabrics and ‘Cannes dressing’, i.e, meaning tuxes and gowns. The label regularly works with globally renowned fabrics such as Loro Piana, Scabal, Zegna, and Brunello Cucinelli for its made-to-measure clientele. Khadi was intentionally chosen for this appearance of the Heeramandi actor to represent an Indian textile vocabulary in a more contemporary, global context.

“Khadi has always been an integral part of India’s textile heritage, but for a long time it has been viewed through a very narrow lens, often associated only with politics, tradition, or an older generation. We wanted to challenge that perception and showcase its versatility,” she said.