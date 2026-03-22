The romance of craft

An ode to legacy, MIRAAS sees designer Siddartha Tytler reinterpret the intricate language of Parsi gara embroidery—vines, florals, serpentine motifs, birds and bohemian jaals—through jewelled detailing. The idea emerged over an intimate conversation with Parsi friends. “I went into a rabbit hole and came up with this collection,” says Tytler. Raised on the glamour of the 1980s and ’90s, Tytler’s aesthetic carries an unmistakable edge. “It was always very sexual, so that comes into my imagery,” he says, adding that his collections often lean towards goth and grunge rather than overt romance.

His inspiration, he explains, arrives in flashes—from travel, daily life, and films with darker undertones. Nostalgia, too, plays a role. Together, these threads of nostalgia, darkness and cultural reverence come together in a collection where heritage embroidery is not merely preserved, but reimagined with a bold, contemporary spirit.