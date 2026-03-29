The new arm candy

In the late 70s, the leather pouch was a quiet constant. Steel-zipped, stoic, often in browns, blacks and deep blues, it travelled through metro cities tucked under arms or slipped into briefcases. Then came the great digital contraction. A single smartphone absorbed identity, banking, boarding passes and correspondence, making the bag seem momentarily redundant. Luxury, however, rarely stays dormant. As the modern man’s inventory expands again—wireless headphones, passports, tablets, grooming kits, gym wear—the question is no longer whether to carry, but how.
At luxury retail destinations such as Jio World Plaza, that shift is increasingly visible. “Today’s male luxury shopper is more informed and deliberate, favouring craftsmanship, functionality, and subtle details over logo dominance,” says a spokesperson. The preference is evident in the rise of leather goods from houses such as Bottega Veneta, with its intrecciato weave, alongside Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino. Crossbody bags, structured totes and refined travel pieces now move easily between boardroom, boarding gate and bar. The cue finds resonance in wardrobes shaped by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya—where leather pieces balance refinement with a certain local swagger.
The bag, in many ways, has become the most flexible accessory in a man’s wardrobe. As Vaibhav Bahl, co-founder of Conosh, puts it, “While watches and tailoring are still powerful codes, they operate within fairly rigid frameworks.” A bag, by contrast, allows experimentation. Legacy houses such as Goyard illustrate that shift. For Ashutosh Munshi, a Goa-based global brand advisor, the choice is an orange Sénat PM pouch personalised through Goyard’s Art of Marquage. “My wardrobe is largely monochrome, so the bright orange works as a deliberate counterpoint,” he says. In India, that narrative sits easily alongside long-standing leather traditions—from legal satchels and riding boots to handcrafted travel trunks. The bag, it seems, has returned not as an accessory, but as a statement.