Cut from the same cloth

Away from the everyday, 11 Tareng—a label born in the Imphal Valley—does not simply take inspiration from Manipuri culture; it seeks to weave the region’s heritage into the fabric, while also reinterpreting it in a contemporary way. Their new collection KABRANG draws from Meitei clothing and is a seamless blend of the modern and the traditional.

In KABRANG, silhouettes take inspiration from the Manipuri wraparound skirt—phanek—and the traditional drape—phee. Here, tradition does not announce itself but asserts itself quietly—sometimes peeking from behind a white blazer lined with a traditional textile, and at other places, being embedded within the cut. Along with form, the collection brings in heritage with materiality and features ivory pieces crafted in Khurkhul silk—a Manipuri fabric prepared through a long process, alone enough to elevate a design with its balance of sheen and subtleness.