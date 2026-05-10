Going, going, gone

This summer, the New York horological circuit prepares for a sophisticated dual-act as Phillips and Sotheby’s unveil two titans of watchmaking history. Leading the Phillips New York Watch Auction: XIV is an impeccably preserved Patek Philippe Reference 1518 in rose gold. As the world’s first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph, this 1948 specimen represents a museum-quality benchmark of mid-century Swiss engineering, likely to command a multi-million-dollar premium. A similar pink-gold piece had earlier sold for $3.8 million at Sotheby’s in 2023. Also on the auction market is Steve McQueen’s Heuer Monaco from the 1971 film Le Mans. Sotheby’s is presenting this cornerstone of cinematic provenance at the Important Watches sale. It is estimated to fetch between $5,00,000 and $1 million. This specific ‘screen-worn’ automatic chronograph transitioned the Monaco from a niche avant-garde design to a cultural icon, appealing to the most discerning of global collectors.