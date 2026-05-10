Going, going, gone

In 2026, the definition of value has been completely redefined by the global elite, who do not mind spending $12 million on a rare sports card or $3,50,000 on a tennis trophy. It isn’t extravagance; it is a store of value. Exclusivity now equals personal identity. Pivoting away from traditional assets, these high-net-worth individuals are increasingly tracking auctions across the world, looking to acquire products and memorabilia that offer emotional resonance. So, what are the elite buying this year?
This summer, the New York horological circuit prepares for a sophisticated dual-act as Phillips and Sotheby’s unveil two titans of watchmaking history. Leading the Phillips New York Watch Auction: XIV is an impeccably preserved Patek Philippe Reference 1518 in rose gold. As the world’s first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph, this 1948 specimen represents a museum-quality benchmark of mid-century Swiss engineering, likely to command a multi-million-dollar premium. A similar pink-gold piece had earlier sold for $3.8 million at Sotheby’s in 2023. Also on the auction market is Steve McQueen’s Heuer Monaco from the 1971 film Le Mans. Sotheby’s is presenting this cornerstone of cinematic provenance at the Important Watches sale. It is estimated to fetch between $5,00,000 and $1 million. This specific ‘screen-worn’ automatic chronograph transitioned the Monaco from a niche avant-garde design to a cultural icon, appealing to the most discerning of global collectors.
A dining pavilion estimated to fetch between Rs 9,00,000 and Rs 1.1 million? Well, if it is designed by one of the most celebrated architects in the world, then why not? Hermitage Fine Art isauctioning the late Zaha Hadid’s Volu Dining Pavilion, a 20-sqm structure that exemplifies Hadid’s avant-garde, mushroom-like aesthetic. The Iraqi-British designer who was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prizein 2004, crafted the pavilion incollaboration with Patrik Schumacher. Featuring laser-cut polygonal steel components and fluid architectural lines, it isaccompanied by matching American oak furniture and is a rare masterpiece from one of history’s most visionary architects.
Tennis fans there are aplenty, but are you even a true fan of the sports if you haven’t splurged on tennis memorabilia belonging to your favourite sportstar? One fan did—spending a whopping $3,57,456 forBoris Becker’s 1989 US Open Championship trophy, making itthe most expensive tennis trophy ever sold publicly and the second-most valuable piece of tennis memorabilia in existence. The trophy is a definitive rarity; it remains the only Men’s Singles title from the Open Era to ever transcend private collections for the public market.
A collection of vintage Havanas narrowly escaped disposal to achieve a staggering £8,110 at Hansons Auctioneers. Discovered during a routine valuation in Nottinghamshire, the nine lots of sealed cigars, including the prestigious Romeo y Julieta, famously favoured by Winston Churchill, clearly superseded their modest estimates to fetch this remarkable sum. The auction’s centerpiece, a selection of these wartime-associated vitolas, fetched £1,700 against an initial expectation of just £200. Note to self—always check what’s going into your garbage bin!
A life jacket worn by Laura Mabel Francatelli, a first-class passenger and survivor of the 1912 Titanic tragedy has sold for more than $9,00,000 at a UK auction. Auction house Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, England expected to fetch between £2,50,000 and £3,50,000 for the Titanic memorabilia; however,the final hammer price quickly surpassed those estimates.What makes the jacket even more valuable is that it carried Francatelli’s signature as well as signatures from fellow survivors who were in the same ill-fated boat. The premium price for the jacket goes to show how invested collectors are in the Titanic story, case in point being £1.56 million paid in 2024 for a gold pocket watch.