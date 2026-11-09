Upcycling Trend in Chennai: Designers speak about the ways they repurpose saris

In our households, the life of a garment rarely ends even when it is worn out. An old cotton sari would often find its way into the kitchen as a cleaning fabric, while other patches of clothes are stitched together to make quilts, curtains, or even cushion covers. Repurposing fabric, in many ways, was an everyday practice long before sustainability became a buzzword.

Come the 2010s, however, this domestic practice began taking a commercial turn. Old saris belonging to mothers and grandmothers were being reimagined as frocks, lehengas, kurtas, and contemporary ensembles. By 2017, the trend found a niche footing in Chennai, with boutiques and designers exploring ways to turn pre-owned fabric, particularly silk, into wearable pieces.

Today, the idea has moved beyond fashionable clothing choices. Old saris are finding their way into fabric journals, table runners, pouches, backpacks, baby blankets, and a range of other products. While some customers want to retain the original character of the fabric, others are keen to experiment with silhouettes and designs that they may not have otherwise considered, thanks to this upcycling trend. CE speaks to three Chennai-based businesses that are giving old fabrics a new lease of life.