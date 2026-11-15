A Pattern of Reinvention

For women, Kanjivaram silk and tissue sarees feature contemporary paisley brocades, traditional Bavanchi borders and Korvai constructions, paired with embroidered silk blouses and an organza jacket-style interpretation. The menswear edit spans achkans, bandhgalas, kurtas, dhotis and trousers in silk, jacquard, tissue, taffeta and organza, with paisley expressed through woven patterns, placement embroidery and ornate surface detailing. The palette moves from rich reds, bottle and cardamom greens to Prussian blue and carbon black.

At the heart of the collection is Advaya’s integrated approach to textile engineering and design. “We work across yarn development, weaving specifications, sampling and construction, which gives us considerable freedom to experiment,” explains Radharaman. This technical rigour allows a shared textile vocabulary to translate seamlessly across an entire wedding wardrobe. “There is greater curiosity about where a textile comes from, how it has been made and what distinguishes its craftsmanship,” he says. He sees a growing inclination towards pieces valued for their design integrity and longevity. “What interests me most is the shift towards investing in pieces for their intrinsic design and craftsmanship rather than their immediate visual impact,” he concludes.