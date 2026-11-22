ATHENS: Paolo Bulgari, the grandson of a Greek silversmith who helped transform the family jewelry business into a global luxury brand synonymous with Italian glamour and design, has died. He was 89.

His family announced his death Saturday, describing him as "the greatest jeweler of our time" and praising his humanity and entrepreneurial talent.

Bulgari presided for decades over a brand celebrated by supermodels, Hollywood stars and collectors for its bold designs and distinctive use of color.

Born in Rome in 1937, he was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris, who founded the jewellery business after leaving Greece. Originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece renowned for its silver jewelry, Voulgaris fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples before opening a shop in Rome, adapting both his craft and his family name to his new home.

Paolo Bulgari joined the family business shortly after leaving school. Working alongside his father, Giorgio, he initially focused on precious stones, developing an expertise in gemstones that would inform his work as a designer and businessman throughout his career.

Turning away from the delicate aesthetic associated with Parisian jewelry houses, the Bulgari family embraced bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions and unexpected combinations of color. Drawing inspiration from ancient Rome and Italy's artistic heritage, the distinctive style helped set the brand apart internationally.