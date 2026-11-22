Some legends leave behind a musical legacy; MS Subbulakshmi left behind not just that but a style statement, too. Kanjivaram sari label Aikyatha’s latest collection, ‘Suswaram’, pays tribute to the Carnatic vocalist’s timeless voice. Created in collaboration with her great-granddaughters, the collection translates her persona into silk, going beyond the iconic shade of blue famously associated with her, ‘MS Blue’. For its Archival line, Aikyatha revisited her old saris, recreating some of the original designs. Named after the seven musical notes, the line features Sa in the iconic ‘MS Blue’, while Dha pairs a warm turmeric-yellow pallu with a rich teal body. Co-founder Yeshwanth Sunku says, “The real challenge lay in finding old looms and dyes to achieve the same colour and finish as her saris.” The saris are priced up to `1.4 lakh.

The experimental Raga line plays with colour, technique and motifs, translating five Carnatic ragas into textile design. The Kanjivaram inspired by Raga Shankarabharanam, dedicated to Lord Shiva, uses blue to represent Neelkanth. “Motifs are also inspired by the deity—bel patra leaves form the sari’s border while the river Ganga flows through the shoulder,” explains Sunku. The crimson sari inspired by Raga Bhairavi presented another technical challenge, as weaving non-repetitive motifs requires considerable skill.