Navaratri 2026: Of colours, couture and celebration

As the aroma of incense sticks takes over the living room, diyas line up our entrance, ornamental lights adorn the balcony, ghee sweets get passed around, amma’s treasured saris come out, appa’s silk veshtis are carefully unpacked, and the home rings with laughter and chatter, you know the season of festivals is here.

These days, festivals are not just about rituals and decorating homes and idols; they are also a chance to make bold fashion choices and set new style statements.

Starting with makeup, a major Gen Z trend is quirky bindis, with three different kinds stacked on the forehead, or quirky details drawn with eyeliner. Designs like the moon, star, and fish are also being drawn on the forehead and even the chin. Shriya Srivatsan, founder of Chennai-based fashion label Anaira, notes that while soft glam and natural makeup looks will always have their place, festivals are the perfect excuse to experiment a little. Coloured eyeliner, blue or green kajal, shimmery eyeshadow or even a bold lip can make a look much more interesting. “Even adding one pop of colour to an otherwise simple look can make a difference. Makeup should be fun,” she says.