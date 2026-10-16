First Day, First Show & Other Trends

Is it Instagrammable?

“Comfort and what’s Instagrammable are the two primary keywords for this season’s festive wear,” adds Kumaar. He believes people increasingly prefer outfits that reflect their personality and can be repurposed for other occasions.

For men, the trend has always been simple—a kurta in solid colours never goes wrong. However, Harsh, a shopper at Delhi Haat, says he is looking for soft embroidered silk kurtas this year. “I am tired of the boring kurtas; I am looking for soft floral prints that don’t scream for attention, such as magenta in linen or sage green in chikankari that look festive yet aren’t too maximalist,” he says. “Excessive embellishment that hampers mobility is passé,” Kumaar says.

Sandeep Kapoor, founder of an ethnic-wear brand SHREE, is of a similar opinion. Durga Puja fashion this year is about balancing traditional aesthetics with comfort, versatility and contemporary styling, he says.

From softer ivory and earthy neutrals on Shashthi to deeper wine and emerald green on Ashtami, festive wardrobes are embracing colours suited to different occasions. Red and white, however, continue to hold their place in Dashami celebrations. Fluid kurta sets, lightweight fabrics, floral prints and heritage-inspired designs are also gaining popularity.

“Heavy embellishment hasn’t died; it’s just being used more selectively,” Kapoor says, pointing to the growing preference for subtle embroidery and statement dupattas over heavily decorated outfits.