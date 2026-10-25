The fabric of our being

In a world where luxury moves at breakneck speed, JADE by Monica & Karishma makes a case for slowing down. Its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, The Hands That Remember, celebrates Indian craftsmanship as a living legacy. Drawing on the four-decade heritage of Chanakya International, designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali have long championed indigenous textiles. The new collection builds on their Grassroots Artisans Project, which supports eight craft clusters across India, from Rajasthan and Bhuj to Salem and Kashmir.