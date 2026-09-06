From runway to high street: The rise of sheer and mesh in contemporary menswear

Sheer is having a major menswear moment. Once considered the preserve of womenswear, diaphanous chiffon, laser-cut lace, perforated crochet, and open-knit textures are now redefining masculine dressing. The Spring/Summer 2027 runways of Prada, Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Dior Men made transparency feel decidedly luxe. At Dolce & Gabbana, laser-cut tailoring, broderie anglaise and open-knit pieces channelled Mediterranean ease. Dries Van Noten’s Julian Klausner explored lingerie through a menswear lens with translucent, crumpled-crepe shirts, while Dior rendered its signature double-breasted tailoring in transparent textiles. Prada went further, making a case for head-to-toe sheer with see-through shirts and jeans that revealed the garments’ inner construction.
The trend has found traction in India too, with Jubinav Chadha, Primal Gray, Nirmooha, Siddartha Tytler, and Rishi & Vibhuti exploring sheer, while Zara, COS, H&M and ASOS have brought it to the high street. It signals a new ease with fashion that is sensual, experimental, and unbound by traditional ideas of masculinity. “The key is to choose pieces where transparency is balanced with texture, craftsmanship, or layering,” says designer Jubinav Chadha. Yuv Bharat Ram, Founder & Creative Head at Primal Gray, sees it as part of a wider shift. “Sheer and mesh fabrics add texture and depth without making an outfit feel heavy, which is why they’ve found a place in modern menswear,” says Ram.
He advocates a ‘less is more’ approach, pairing a sheer T-shirt with relaxed trousers or tailored shorts. The designer recommends layering a translucent shirt over a premium tank or beneath sharp tailoring, preferably in a tonal or monochromatic palette. The result is less about baring all and more about strategic revelation.
Stylist Vikram Seth sums up the appeal: “When styled with precision, it adds depth, texture and effortless sophistication to a modern wardrobe.” In other words, the new menswear mantra might just be: show a little, conceal a little, and make every reveal count.