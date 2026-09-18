Back in black: Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' goes on show ahead of Sotheby's auction

LONDON: Revenge has rarely been so stylish.

A striking black dress worn by the late Princess Diana on the day her estranged husband publicly admitted adultery is going up for auction at Sotheby's, with a presale estimate of up to $300,000.

First, the "revenge dress," as it has become known, is going on an international tour, testament to the enduring global fascination with Diana almost 30 years after her death.

The garment, which went on public display Friday at Sotheby's in London, was worn by Diana on June 29, 1994, the broadcast date of an interview in which the then-Prince Charles acknowledged infidelity.

Diana, who knew the revelation was coming, chose to wear the figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder silk dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian for a gala at London's Serpentine Gallery.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion, said Diana chose the "beautiful and powerful outfit" as a way to seize control of her own story.

"She always used fashion as a way of expression, but this time (it) was a way to communicate her personal expression of herself," Halimi said. "The way she felt on that day is that, 'I'm taking back the story and I'm here and I stand for myself.'"