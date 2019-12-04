Tea remains popular but consumption paradigms shifting towards coffee

By Express News Service

Even as tea remains popular among Indians, coffee is gaining ground among the Generation Z in the country, according to a survey report by YouGov Omnibus. About 25 per cent of the respondents said they feel the hot beverage culture has shifted. While the consumption of tea and coffee remains fairly consistent between men and women, there is a slight difference in age groups, according to the report.

The report is based on data collected online from 1,010 respondents in the country between November 12 to November 19, 2019. When they were asked to choose the beverage they generally drink, tea came out on top with more than two in five respondents (44 per cent) choosing it as their drink next to 18 per cent who preferred coffee and 38 per cent who said both tea and coffee.

Even those who drink both, preference for tea is higher than that for coffee, 54 per cent and 46 per cent respectively, said the report, adding the consumption of tea differs among men and women. Men drink tea frequently, with two in five (39 per cent) said they have more than two cups of tea in a day as opposed to 26 per cent women, it added.

Further, the report revealed that there is some variance in the consumption pattern depending on the region. Western India has a higher number of tea drinkers at 55 per cent, while the southern region has more coffee consumers at 26 per cent. However, the frequency of consumption is the highest in north India, with two in five (39 per cent) said they consume more than two cups of tea in a day.

According the report, masala tea has come out as the favourite among tea consumers, then comes green tea followed by Assam tea (53 per cent of respondents prefer masala tea, followed by green tea that is 43 per cent and Assam tea preferred by 38 per cent of the respondents).The popularity of masala tea is soaring in west India, with two-thirds (66 per cent) said they drink this version of tea more often.

When it comes to coffee, instant coffee is what Indian coffee drinkers love (50 per cent), followed by cappuccino (44 per cent) and then comes filter coffee (41 per cent).

While north India has a higher number of cappuccino drinkers at 51 per cent, instant coffee and filter coffee reign supreme in south India, at 56 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, according to the report.