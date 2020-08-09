STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

This Telangana painter connects with viewers instantly with perfect renditions of Indian food

Hyper-realistic artist from Secunderabad Sarasvathy TK is connecting with viewers through her mouthwatering renditions.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based artist Sarasvathy TK

Hyderabad-based artist Sarasvathy TK

What did our food look like hundreds of years ago? In an era where there was no Pinterest or Instagram, how do we know what our ancestors ate? We go to art. Paintings down the ages have helped give us a glimpse of what our dining table looked like. Surprisingly, now in this tech-savvy age, artists are again taking to the canvas with hyper-realistic images of food.

"I never realised while eating idli that it has hundreds of tiny holes. Now, I know its true value!" laughs 38-year-old Sarasvathy TK, an artist from Secunderabad (Telangana), living in New Jersey, US. Her immaculate renditions of Indian food connect with the viewer instantly. She is now preparing to ready 11 works under her project titled ‘Bhojan’ for a solo exhibition in New York next year.

The Computer Science engineer was always interested in art, but it was restricted to doodling till a visit to the Louvre, Paris, in 2007 which changed it all. Later after visiting an art exhibition in Singapore in 2008, she broached the idea of a career in art to her husband, Nagaraju Palivela. For years, this self-taught artist dabbled in various genres before Google introduced her to hyper-realism in 2015.

"Works by renowned artists from across the world attracted me immensely. I realised that Indian food was not much explored in this context. So my journey began," she says, adding, "What we cook is an expression of who we are and where we come from. Food akways plays a central role in every culture, globally."

This statement is something that Japanese chef Itsuo Kobayashi and New York Daily News reporter Anna Sanders would agree with. Chef Itsuo has been pictorially documenting his meals on a daily basis for over three decades.

From how a dish is prepared and cooked to how it is finally plated, his drawings today have gained worldwide acclaim with a debut show in the US in January this year. His mouthwatering paintings at the New York’s Outsider Art Fair were sold for up to USD 3,000 each. Likewise, Anna wanted to start 2020 on a good note.

So on New Year’s day, she found herself at her favourite café ordering two bagels—one to eat and one to draw. Before she knew it, friends wanted to buy the painting and she was on to her second, and then her third in the ongoing series. "It’s the sense of familiarity that makes the art appealing," believes Sarasvathy.

With no references to aid her journey in the hyper-realism world, Sarasvathy perfected her craft by stringent self-exploration. She created dishes she wanted to paint and took hundreds of pictures before zeroing in on the layout and design.

She paints on thrice-primed linen which lends life to the paintings because of its smoothness. Inspired by Dutch artist Tjalf Sparnaay and US artist Mary Ellen Johnson, Sarasvathy finds their paintings—droolworthy images of cheesy hamburgers, eggs fried sunny side up, syrupy pancakes and chocolaty éclairs—a teaching in grasping the perfect detail and texture.

The genre is challenging, she says. "I have worked on painting a dosa which had over 5,000 circles. Also, for an image comprising seven gulab jamuns, I had to paint more than 1,000 tiny circles on each. It takes a lot of effort and time," she says, adding that it took six months to paint her first work—Idli, Sambar and Chutney—in 2017.

Each painting takes two to three months as the paintings require detailed output covering colour, texture, shape, condiments, magnitude and depth. "When we work on contemporary forms, we showcase the imagination of artists. But when we have to paint a food/dish, all eyes that are going to finally see it, have a pre-determined picture of that food/dish. As an artist I have to ensure that the picture of that dish in the viewers’ mind matches my work," Sarasvathy adds.

So next time you bite into an idli or a gulab jamun, how about counting the holes and the circles?

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarasvathy TK Bhojan Hyper realism
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp