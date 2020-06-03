Cooking craze grips social media during lockdown but is it a temporary fad?

Tisha Elizabeth Jacob By

Online Desk

Most of us have tried our hand at a new activity during the lockdown and cooking has been the most popular pastime irrespective of age or gender. With social media at their fingertips, people have been busy searching for good recipes to get over their boredom.

"People think cooking is complicated and it takes a lot of time and effort to make a good meal. This is not true. I used to travel and post food videos from restaurants across Kerala and other metros. But after the lockdown was imposed, I had to come up with something creative and I thought why not post cooking videos which were less than a minute. The response was terrific," said Ummer Sabu, a popular food vlogger.

These short videos were an instant hit, giving people the confidence to experiment with dishes they would otherwise think twice about.

"I receive hundreds of messages on social media sites where I post cooking videos and most of them are from people thanking me for sharing such recipes during the lockdown. People who are stressed out by staying indoors during the lockdown have found cooking to be an amazing activity to keep themselves busy," said Chef Suresh Pillai, a participant of BBC's MasterChef in 2017, who posts videos of lip-smacking dishes from Kerala which have taken social media by storm.

However, it’s not clear whether the sudden craze to try out new dishes during the lockdown will continue after the situation returns to normal and food delivery options are available.

"Although cooking needs some effort, it is a healthy option to stay fit. But this trend is temporary and once people are back to their normal lives, they will choose to order rather than cook due to lack of time," said Chef Pillai.

"Given the amount of time spent by people online during the lockdown, massive subscriptions to food vlogging sites were observed. Post lockdown however, the number of followers or subscribers to such sites may not increase the way it did in the past two months and the viewership for such videos will almost certainly take a hit," said Kevin Binu Varughese, a corporate and digital communications consultant.

Restaurants will probably be hoping that the trend does not continue as they have suffered heavy losses during the lockdown.

"While everyone might assume that small makeshift food joints and tea stall vendors will be affected the most, at least in Kerala I do not think this would be the case. The state government has provided people with essentials so that no one stays hungry. While they might not earn during this time, they will not starve. That is not the scenario with multi-kitchen restaurants. Post lockdown they will have to face issues like shortage in labour, maintaining social distancing and hygiene," said Ummer Sabu.