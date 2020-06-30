STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Responsible act: Selling water in aluminium cans

As per rough estimates, about 91 per cent of the aluminium beverage cans get recycled in our country.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ankur Chawla, CEO and Co-Founder, Responsible Whatr.

Ankur Chawla, CEO and Co-Founder, Responsible Whatr.

By Express News Service

While water giants have been mulling ways to replace plastic bottles with easily recyclable aluminium cans, Delhi-based Fabonest Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd has unveiled Responsible Whatr — India’s first natural mineral water beverage in sustainable aluminium cans.

Ankur Chawla, CEO and Co-Founder, Responsible Whatr, says, “This water comes straight from the natural spring in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with 7.4 pH. Once sourced, we purify it without any change in the natural properties of water. The aluminium cans we are using are made up of around 70 per cent recycled material. The brand stands for being ‘responsible’. We feel that it is time to take responsibility for making sure that our actions are in favour of the environment.”

As per rough estimates, about 91 per cent of the aluminium beverage cans get recycled in our country. “Aluminium can be recycled without any quality loss. This means an endless loop can be created leading to no waste, unlike, glass and plastic that is typically downcycled into products like carpet fibre or landfill liner. So, every bottle we replace is one less bottle that reaches a landfill,” informs Chawla.

While plastic water bottles can be found everywhere in the market, steps in the right direction are being taken, with Kerala banning single-use plastic bottles, and Ladakh putting a full stop on the usage of plastic water bottles in government offices.

About the pricing and customer base, Chawla says, “As per our research, the market price of natural mineral water in India ranges between `50 and `350 for a bottle or a glass one. Considering the competition, we are priced at a reasonable price of `60. Talking of the target audience, our customers are the ones who are really conscious of the quality of water that is going in their body and who are opting for an environment-friendly approach.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ankur Chawla Responsible Whatr
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp