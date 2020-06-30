Responsible act: Selling water in aluminium cans

By Express News Service

While water giants have been mulling ways to replace plastic bottles with easily recyclable aluminium cans, Delhi-based Fabonest Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd has unveiled Responsible Whatr — India’s first natural mineral water beverage in sustainable aluminium cans.

Ankur Chawla, CEO and Co-Founder, Responsible Whatr, says, “This water comes straight from the natural spring in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with 7.4 pH. Once sourced, we purify it without any change in the natural properties of water. The aluminium cans we are using are made up of around 70 per cent recycled material. The brand stands for being ‘responsible’. We feel that it is time to take responsibility for making sure that our actions are in favour of the environment.”

As per rough estimates, about 91 per cent of the aluminium beverage cans get recycled in our country. “Aluminium can be recycled without any quality loss. This means an endless loop can be created leading to no waste, unlike, glass and plastic that is typically downcycled into products like carpet fibre or landfill liner. So, every bottle we replace is one less bottle that reaches a landfill,” informs Chawla.

While plastic water bottles can be found everywhere in the market, steps in the right direction are being taken, with Kerala banning single-use plastic bottles, and Ladakh putting a full stop on the usage of plastic water bottles in government offices.

About the pricing and customer base, Chawla says, “As per our research, the market price of natural mineral water in India ranges between `50 and `350 for a bottle or a glass one. Considering the competition, we are priced at a reasonable price of `60. Talking of the target audience, our customers are the ones who are really conscious of the quality of water that is going in their body and who are opting for an environment-friendly approach.”