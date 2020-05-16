COVID-19: With social distancing as the new 'normal', where does that leave dining out in 2020?

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hatwill a post- Covid-19 world be especially in terms of socialising? Food has always brought people together but in a world which is yet to see the lockdown come to an end, it’s going to be challenging not just for the industry, but for people as well.

‘Social distancing’ has become the new normal and nobody would like to take a risk. In a city like Hyderabad where people just love their food, a lot is going to change.

This will, of course, mean shutting down of the smaller enterprises. Even the ones that survive will have to revise their norms, policies, approach, and even menus. As of now, there are 10,000+ eateries in the city which include restaurants/bars/ pubs/sweets shops/bakers, etc and this figure does not even include caterers and street vendors. On a good day, these outlets receive an average footfall of 15,00,0000 (150 diners x 10,000 eateries is 15,00,000 pax) which is going to come down drastically. Says Sampath Tummala, the joint secretary of Telangana State Hotels Association (TSHA), “Post lockdown only 50 percent of the restaurants will survive unless they receive any relief m e a s u r e f r o m t h e government.

The new normal

Restaurants in countries like Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Thailand have already begun functioning as Covid-19 resistance properties. For example, in Ransäter, Sweden a pop-up restaurant, named Bord for En (Table for One), doesn’t have waiters. The food, kept in a basket, is served from the kitchen through a pulley. An eatery in Thailand has plastic barriers to maintain social distancing. Talking on similar lines, chef Inam Khan, owner of Kingdom Of BBQ, Banjara Hills says, “We will be installing scanners for thermal checkups both for employees and guests. We are going to focus more on takeaways.” He is already working on creating cabins for small groups. But the number of guests will be limited. He adds, “We will be installing disinfectant sprays at the entrance area. Tables will have to be reserved in advance as we will Whatsapp the menu beforehand and the guests can take their food directly from the counter in near the table while maintaining social distancing.”

More solutions

While restaurateurs are prepared to face the challenges, they feel this will be the last sector to be allowed to function after the lockdown. Says Shaaz Mehmood, partner for Olive Bistro & Bar, Jubilee Hills, “This industry is the secondlargest employer of the workforce, and with no government support it’s going to be tougher in the future. We have to think of lesser staff, menu revamps, tech solutions to encourage delivery, and cloud kitchen delivery format.” But restaurants are also community builders and he questions if we will able to build nightlife again? He adds, “We will be able to overcome this crisis maintaining proper health guidelines and social distancing.” He worries about performance artistes and DJs, who are the worst affected. He shares, “We are encouraging them to start their performances online.”

‘IT’ doesn’t work well

Many people are lauding the efforts of the Telangana government for not allowing food delivery apps to function till month-end as there would have been major cross-contamination given Hyderabad is known for its haleem obsession during this season. At the same time, takeout has to start as Hyderabad has many employees in the IT industry, who have come here for work from different parts of the country and rely on food from restaurants for their night shifts. Says Sampath, who also owns Spicy Venue, “The industry is going to suffer as many don’t have the running capital. Many core players who are going to run the show. The location also plays a major advantage and disadvantage now. That’s why it’s according to the sale of the food that the costs are decided.

Some initiatives should come from the government also.” So are they going to take any certain initiative in this regard? He informs, “We are discussing and talking to startups for solutions. The takeout service has to start as it caters to the need of many. But the packet containing food is to be sanitised properly. However, there’s no study that shows that the food carries the virus. It’s the contact that does it. We have to think of contact-less solutions.” He adds, “Even the landlords who have rented out the place should understand the concern of the restaurateurs that these are tough times but they won’t last. Mutual support will helps us survive.”

The comeback

Many restaurant owners are hopeful that the dine-out culture will not die so easily as it will take time for every sector to return to normalcy after the lockdown. And in hotels, earlier a staffer would come and set the table for breakfast, but now it’s going to be different, contact- less to be precise. Says Sailesh Mathur, owner of Hotel Shree Venkateshwara, Lakdi- Ka-Pul, which also has finedine restaurant inhouse for the guests, “We are looking for total change while preparing and serving food. We are social animals and thus socialising is a must. At present, we don’t have guests in the hotel. But when the situation normalises, we are looking forward to in-theroom- dining experience through contactless service. We have to survive, and we will.”