STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Eat and make friends

Food platform Conosh has been helping home chefs tide over pandemic problems.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Meghna

Chef Meghna

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Circa 2010: NIFT interns, Vaibhav and Anshumala, meet at a brand apparel organisation in Bengaluru, miles away from their respective homes. Over time, they become friends and begin cooking and hosting friends together. After a corporate run in the fashion and lifestyle sector, they decide to pursue an MBA from foreign universities.

During a university break, they embark on a culinary trip to Istanbul,  discovering the city through its food with a few locals hosting them at their homes over food, coffee readings, teas and Raki (local alcoholic drink).

They realise the power of connecting people through food on this trip, but don’t think much about it. Post MBA, Anshumala starts working for Bvlgari (Rome) and Vaibhav at Louis Vuitton (Delhi), but the two remain in touch. Seven years later (in 2017) at an event in Delhi, Vaibhav meets another food lover, Neha. In 2018, he approaches Anshumala and Neha about starting a venture around food.

That;s how Conosh was conceptualised. It finally took shape in Bengaluru last year, and now has presence in Delhi and Mumbai. "Conosh is about making friends over food, creating unforgettable memories and fostering a feeling of community living that barely exists in today's isolated digital age," says Vaibhav.

None of them has any experience in the food industry. "But food has shaped us into who we are today," says Neha, adding, "During this journey, we met a number of people and heard their stories about how food helped them overcome major low points in life."

COVID setback

Pre-COVID, Conosh had hosted over 150 pop-ups in Bengaluru and 70 in Delhi, with a diner count ranging between eight and 30! "We even catered to a wedding of 75 guests, and various corporates had begun showing interest in having these dining experiences for their teams when COVID happened," informs Anshumala. The trio took a few weeks off to reconfigure their plan of action.

"We wanted to stay true to ourselves and everyone connected with us, home chefs and customers alike," shares Vaibhav, adding their home chefs too reached out to them at the onset of lockdown seeking help.

"Unlike restaurants, home chefs have no umbrella organisation to support them. Most of them are not even registered with the FSSAI. So we signed up with them, and roped in celeb chefs who would help them upskill and educate them on running their businesses," he adds.

Celebrity flavour

This model gave shape to Social Hours wherein names like Ranveer Brar, Meghna, Kirti Bhoutika, Anna Poyviou, Sashi Cheliah, Vicky Ratnani, Anahita Dhondy, Sarah Todd and Gary Mehigan, have helped home chefs under the Conosh banner.

"When we look at their work post these workshops, it brings us immense joy. A few of the participants come from far-off places. It is fulfilling to know the value we create in setting up or scaling their business from home in the middle of a crisis," says Vaibhav.

Neha quips that Social Hours gave them an opportunity to reach different cities and regions which they may not have, had the Covid not happened. "We have had passionate home cooks from Nepal, the UAE, London, the US, Argentina, joining in! These women are fired with a passion to serve something new to their customers or their family from their kitchen," she puts in.

These days, Conosh is curating menus with home chefs, tasting it and then uploading it on their website for customers to purchase. "We recently did meals inspired by the street food of Latin America and on the recipes from A Kitchen full of Stories (written by Ummi Adbulla). Both sold out within minutes," says Neha.

"We are working on bringing more exclusive food experiences and diverse online learning sessions," says Anshumala. The three visualise Conosh as an ultimate food platform for delivery, offline pop-ups and new learnings. "But offline pop-ups will begin only after the COVID vaccine is in," says Anshumala, adding that they are now focusing to improve their food delivery.

WAY FORWARD

The three co-founders visualise Conosh as an ultimate food platform for delivery, offline pop-ups and new learnings. "But offline pop-ups will begin only after the COVID vaccine is in," says Anshumala, adding that they arenow focusing to improve their food delivery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conosh Foodies bonding Food friendship
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp