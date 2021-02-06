Green signal
Kale, spinach, bok choy and amaranth are now taking over the menu at different city restaurants. Chefs share recipes where you can load your plate with whole green goodness at home
Healthy green salad
Ingredients
Rocket leaves: 40 gm
Baby spinach: 40 gm
Kale leaves: 30 gm
Toasted pecan: 20 gm
Toasted macadamia nuts: 20 gm
Pumpkin seed without shell: 5 gm
Sunflower seed without shell: 5 gm
Goji berry: 5 gm
Aged balsamic vinegar: 10 ml
EVOO: 5ml
Salt: to taste
Crushed black pepper: to taste
Method
Remove the middle stems of kale leaves and wash together with baby spinach and rocket leaves.
Put them into a bowl and toss with olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper
Transfer the salad in a plate and garnish with nuts, seeds and goji berry
Citrus Marinated Olive Salad
Ingredients
Olive: 1 cup Sliced oranges: 1 cup
Garlic: two cloves Lettuce: 1 bunch Olive oil: 4 table spoons Feta cheese: 100 gm
Extra virgin oil : one tablespoon
Method
Marinate olives with sliced oranges, garlic, mixed hers, seasoning and olive oil.
Garnish with mixed lettuce
like romaine lettuce and lollo rosso lettuce.
Top with feta cheese.and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Ensalada Del Jardin
Ingredients
Roquette lettuce: 80 gm
Ice berg lettuce: 75 gm
Leafy lettuce: 75 gm
Romaine lettuce: 75 gm
Bocconcini cheese: 6 pcs cut into 12 slices
Roasted cherry tomato: 6pcs cut into halves
Lemon vinaigrette: 50 ml
Balsamic glaze: 20 ml
For lemon vinaigrette
Red wine vinegar: ¼ cup
Dijon mustard: 2 tbsp
Dried oregano: 1 tsp
Garlic, minced: 1 clove
Salt: ½ tsp
Ground black pepper: ¼ tsp
Method
Whisk red wine vinegar, mustard, oregano, garlic, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl. Slowly stream olive oil into the vinegar mixture while whisking briskly.
Beat lemon juice into the mixture.
For the salad, put the lettuce in a bowl and add the lemon vinaigrette dressing. Balance the seasoning and assemble the salad in a bowl placing the sliced cheese and cherry tomato on the top.
Drizzle the balsamic glaze and serve.
— Vinayak P, corporate chef, Mirage
Wilderness curry
Ingredients
Oil: 10 ml Garlic: 5 gm Green chilli: 5 gm Chopped onion: 20 gm Red chilli powder: 3 gm Turmaric powder: 1 gm Coriander powder: 2 gm Cumin powder: 2 gm Salt: to taste Spinach puree: 120 ml Gongura puree: 20ml Amaranth leaf puree: 20ml Cream: 20 ml Butter: 10ml
For kofta
Grated paneer: 100 gm Grated potato: 20 gm Khoya: 10 gm Processed cheese: 5 gm Salt: to taste Cardamom powder: 1 gm Kasthuri methi powder: 2 gm
Put a saucepan on medium heat. Add chopped garlic, chopped chillies followed by onions and caramelise it till it turns translucent.
Add chopped tomatoes followed by all the dry spices and cook the onion tomato masala thoroughly.
For the kofta, mix all the ingredients together and adjust the seasoning.
Shape them into small roundels and deep fry for 1 to 2 minutes
While the kofta is frying, finish off the curry with spinach, gongura and amaranth leaf puree. Adjust the seasoning. Finish with cream and little butter.
Pour it on the top of the koftas and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve hot.
— Sombir Choudhary, Culinary Head, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar