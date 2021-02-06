STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green signal   

Kale, spinach, bok choy and amaranth are now taking over the menu at different city restaurants. Chefs share recipes where you can load your plate with whole green goodness at home  

Published: 06th February 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Healthy green salad 

Ingredients
 Rocket leaves:  40 gm
 Baby spinach: 40 gm
 Kale leaves: 30 gm
 Toasted pecan: 20 gm
 Toasted macadamia nuts: 20 gm
 Pumpkin seed without shell: 5 gm
 Sunflower seed without shell: 5 gm
 Goji berry: 5 gm
 Aged balsamic vinegar: 10 ml
 EVOO: 5ml
Salt: to taste
Crushed black pepper: to taste 

Method
  Remove the middle stems of kale leaves and wash together with baby spinach and rocket leaves. 
  Put them into a bowl and toss with olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper
  Transfer the salad in a plate and garnish with nuts, seeds and goji berry

Citrus Marinated Olive Salad

Ingredients
 Olive: 1 cup  Sliced oranges: 1 cup 
 Garlic: two cloves  Lettuce: 1 bunch  Olive oil: 4 table spoons  Feta cheese: 100 gm 
 Extra virgin oil : one tablespoon

Method
 Marinate olives with sliced oranges, garlic, mixed hers, seasoning and olive oil.
Garnish with mixed lettuce 
like romaine lettuce and lollo rosso lettuce. 
Top with feta cheese.and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Ensalada Del Jardin
Ingredients
 Roquette lettuce: 80 gm
 Ice berg lettuce: 75 gm
 Leafy lettuce: 75 gm
 Romaine lettuce: 75 gm
 Bocconcini cheese: 6 pcs cut into 12 slices
 Roasted cherry tomato: 6pcs cut into halves 
 Lemon vinaigrette: 50 ml
 Balsamic glaze: 20 ml

For lemon vinaigrette
 Red wine vinegar: ¼ cup
 Dijon mustard: 2 tbsp
 Dried oregano: 1 tsp 
 Garlic, minced: 1 clove
 Salt: ½ tsp
 Ground black pepper: ¼ tsp

Method
Whisk red wine vinegar, mustard, oregano, garlic, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl. Slowly stream olive oil into the vinegar mixture while whisking briskly. 
 Beat lemon juice into the mixture.
 For the salad, put the lettuce in a bowl and add the lemon vinaigrette dressing. Balance the seasoning and assemble the salad in a bowl placing the sliced cheese and cherry tomato on the top. 
 Drizzle the balsamic  glaze and serve. 
— Vinayak P, corporate chef, Mirage

Wilderness curry
Ingredients
 Oil: 10 ml  Garlic: 5 gm  Green chilli: 5 gm  Chopped onion: 20 gm  Red chilli powder: 3 gm  Turmaric powder: 1 gm  Coriander powder: 2 gm  Cumin powder: 2 gm  Salt: to taste  Spinach puree: 120 ml  Gongura puree: 20ml  Amaranth leaf puree: 20ml  Cream: 20 ml  Butter: 10ml

For kofta
 Grated paneer: 100 gm  Grated potato: 20 gm  Khoya: 10 gm  Processed cheese: 5 gm  Salt: to taste  Cardamom powder: 1 gm  Kasthuri methi powder: 2 gm 

Put a saucepan on medium heat. Add chopped garlic, chopped chillies followed by onions and caramelise it till it turns translucent. 
 Add chopped tomatoes followed by all the dry spices and cook the onion tomato masala thoroughly.
 For the kofta, mix all the ingredients together and adjust the seasoning.
 Shape them into small roundels and deep fry for 1 to 2 minutes
 While the kofta is frying, finish off the curry with spinach, gongura and amaranth leaf puree. Adjust the seasoning. Finish with cream and little butter.
 Pour it on the top of the koftas and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve hot.
— Sombir Choudhary, Culinary Head, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar 

