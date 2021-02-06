Green signal   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Healthy green salad

Ingredients

Rocket leaves: 40 gm

Baby spinach: 40 gm

Kale leaves: 30 gm

Toasted pecan: 20 gm

Toasted macadamia nuts: 20 gm

Pumpkin seed without shell: 5 gm

Sunflower seed without shell: 5 gm

Goji berry: 5 gm

Aged balsamic vinegar: 10 ml

EVOO: 5ml

Salt: to taste

Crushed black pepper: to taste

Method

Remove the middle stems of kale leaves and wash together with baby spinach and rocket leaves.

Put them into a bowl and toss with olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper

Transfer the salad in a plate and garnish with nuts, seeds and goji berry

Citrus Marinated Olive Salad

Ingredients

Olive: 1 cup Sliced oranges: 1 cup

Garlic: two cloves Lettuce: 1 bunch Olive oil: 4 table spoons Feta cheese: 100 gm

Extra virgin oil : one tablespoon

Method

Marinate olives with sliced oranges, garlic, mixed hers, seasoning and olive oil.

Garnish with mixed lettuce

like romaine lettuce and lollo rosso lettuce.

Top with feta cheese.and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Ensalada Del Jardin

Ingredients

Roquette lettuce: 80 gm

Ice berg lettuce: 75 gm

Leafy lettuce: 75 gm

Romaine lettuce: 75 gm

Bocconcini cheese: 6 pcs cut into 12 slices

Roasted cherry tomato: 6pcs cut into halves

Lemon vinaigrette: 50 ml

Balsamic glaze: 20 ml

For lemon vinaigrette

Red wine vinegar: ¼ cup

Dijon mustard: 2 tbsp

Dried oregano: 1 tsp

Garlic, minced: 1 clove

Salt: ½ tsp

Ground black pepper: ¼ tsp

Method

Whisk red wine vinegar, mustard, oregano, garlic, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl. Slowly stream olive oil into the vinegar mixture while whisking briskly.

Beat lemon juice into the mixture.

For the salad, put the lettuce in a bowl and add the lemon vinaigrette dressing. Balance the seasoning and assemble the salad in a bowl placing the sliced cheese and cherry tomato on the top.

Drizzle the balsamic glaze and serve.

— Vinayak P, corporate chef, Mirage

Wilderness curry

Ingredients

Oil: 10 ml Garlic: 5 gm Green chilli: 5 gm Chopped onion: 20 gm Red chilli powder: 3 gm Turmaric powder: 1 gm Coriander powder: 2 gm Cumin powder: 2 gm Salt: to taste Spinach puree: 120 ml Gongura puree: 20ml Amaranth leaf puree: 20ml Cream: 20 ml Butter: 10ml

For kofta

Grated paneer: 100 gm Grated potato: 20 gm Khoya: 10 gm Processed cheese: 5 gm Salt: to taste Cardamom powder: 1 gm Kasthuri methi powder: 2 gm

Put a saucepan on medium heat. Add chopped garlic, chopped chillies followed by onions and caramelise it till it turns translucent.

Add chopped tomatoes followed by all the dry spices and cook the onion tomato masala thoroughly.

For the kofta, mix all the ingredients together and adjust the seasoning.

Shape them into small roundels and deep fry for 1 to 2 minutes

While the kofta is frying, finish off the curry with spinach, gongura and amaranth leaf puree. Adjust the seasoning. Finish with cream and little butter.

Pour it on the top of the koftas and garnish with fresh herbs. Serve hot.

— Sombir Choudhary, Culinary Head, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar