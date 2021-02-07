Unbox a sensory treat

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

These are no ordinary times given the pandemic and that’s why Raghav Jaggi and Amit Bagga, the co-founders of Daryaganj restaurant in Delhi, wanted to create something extraordinary. The result comes as a new delivery box that loops in the five senses—touch, smell, taste, hearing and sight —creating a unique experience that goes beyond the offering of food.

Five senses box

Touch: This is enhanced by the packaging material. It’s recyclable and reusable. With more than 50 microns in thickness, the box keeps up with government safety norms. “Guests can use the box later to store their items such as books, stationery, photo albums and more. The glass jar is environment friendly and doubles as storage for spices and pickles.

You can get creative with these by pouring candle wax and a wick to make candles, or grow plants,” says Jaggi. The food containers too can be used to store jewellery or cooked or raw fruits and vegetables. Smell: This brings in signature whiffs of restaurant favourites such as Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, that Jaggi’s grandfather, the late Kundan Lal Jaggi, introduced to the world. The rich aroma of warmly spiced dishes soaked in the copious butter comes right through when you open the lids.

Taste: Recipes come wrapped in nostalgia from back in 1947. Cooked in ghee, these include the Lockdown Butter Chicken, Saag Paneer, Dal Meat, Mutton Dum Biryani, Tawa Fish, Saag Meat, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Mutton Dum Biryani and more. Hearing: This is the most fun part. It comes in the form of a curated playlist of contemporary and retro music that can be played on your phones by scanning the QR code inside the packaging. No other delivery box has offered this feature, claims Jaggi.

Sight: Finally, the fifth sense that the box beckons your attention towards is that of sight. For this, the food selection and presentation bring in a variety of inviting colours such as the greens of saag, the yellow of saffron that goes into the biryani, the brown glaze of the tikkas and more. Ready to unbox then?