Singapore Sizzle for Delhi's Belly

While Asian food in general and Chinese food in particular may rank high on Delhi’s palate, Singaporean is one cuisine that has not enjoyed much of a presence.

Hainanese Chicken Rice (L) and Yam Puff Bao

Hainanese Chicken Rice (L) and Yam Puff Bao

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

The menu is a medley of Malay, Cantonese, and South East Asian influences, in a modern presentation, and the only way to do justice to it is to meander our way through the many courses. For instance, there are the baos.

Not content to have just one varietal, Mai Bao has several, ranging from open faced Chicken, Mushroom, Duck, and Pork Baos to the original stuffed steam dumplings.

We particularly enjoyed the Chicken Xiao Long Baos, comprising amply proportioned dumplings settled in a puddle of simmering broth, allowing us to sip, slurp, and bite. Then there's the Chicken Satay and the Dim Sum, to wit, the Chicken with Rendang Curry and the Prawn and Blue Pea ones.

The Satay, accompanied by its tangy chunky peanut sauce is put away by us before you could say the dish’s name, while the Dim Sum is a welcome change from the usual dull dumpling. Another stand out (and restaurant recommended) is the Ayam Goreng, a crispy fried chicken that would make the KFC colonel's mouth water.

Incidentally, there's also a wide range of meats and treats ranging from tofu to crab and pork to duck. All that being said, our main course was also the main event for us. Considered a, if not the, national dish of Malaysia, Nasi Lemak is a flirtation of rice, coconut milk, tender marinated chicken and spices, cooked in pandan leaves. Needless to say, we fell in love.

Price for two: Rs 1,500 (excluding taxes)

At: DLF Avenue Saket

