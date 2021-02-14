Calcium cool

Medha Dutta Yadav By

The body needs calcium for numerous functions and it’s not just building and maintaining bones and teeth. This mineral also plays an important part in blood clotting, transmission of nerve impulses and regulation of the heart's rhythm.

While supplements may do the trick faster, it's always best to consume vitamins and minerals naturally through food or drink. And it's not just dairy we are talking about.

Recommended daily intake

1,000 mg per day per adult

Women over 50 and adults over 70 should get 1,200 mg per day

Children aged 4-18 should consume 1,300 mg per day

Here's what to eat

Edamame

1 cup of frozen, prepared edamame contains 98 mg of calcium. Fresh or frozen, shelled or in pods, edamame boasts high-quality proteins and as many as nine essential amino acids

Sesame seeds

One tbs contributes 88 mg of calcium to your diet. They also contain zinc and copper, beneficial for bone health.

Okra

One cup of raw okra equals 82 mg of calcium. You also get enough protein, fibre, iron and zinc from this vegetable.

Figs

Three figs produce 110 calories and come packed with bone-building benefits. Dried figs are a perfect snack.

Oranges

One large orange provides 74 mg of calcium. This citrus fruit can also up your calcium count considerably.

Be on the watch

Monitor your calcium intake

Yogurt, milk, cheese, sardines, eggs, beans, legumes and green vegetables help you meet your calcium target

Ensure the calcium gets absorbed

Vitamin D ensures your body absorbs the calcium, so include egg yolk, milk etc

No gain without pain

Exercise builds bone density. Choose any form of exercise for 30 minutes, five times a week.

Don't let acids harm your bones

Acids damage bones. Including potassium in the diet can be extremely beneficial.

Avoid coffee, alcohol and cigarettes

Excessive use of these reduces calcium consumption and harms your bone density