Culinary alchemy of desi flavours

This new outlet, Madam Curry, at Anand Niketan, blends presentation and flavours for a homely feel. And noting the founder’s gastronomic 'experiments' with Indian cuisine, it was named after scientist Madam Curie.

We decided to try their delectables, and called for a home delivery. We were first impressed by their sustainable packaging - glass jars, earthenware and birchwood cutlery. And then we dug in, starting with the signature Madam Curry Paneer Tikka.

Round paneer chunks marinated in soft flavours went well with masala onion and green chutney. As a hair stuck on the chutney jar was an instant mood spoiler, we sampled the complementary chutney that came in a test tube.

Next appetiser: Tandoori Soya Chops with Nut Fudge and Burani Cream. Wrapped in the nut fudge made from almonds, pistachios, cashew nuts, and whipped garlic flavour cream, the smoky chops will transport you to another world for the rich flavour.

For the mains, we ordered Adraki Gobhi in Peshawari Masala, Madam Dal Makhni, and Mutton Biryani. Cooked in a robust 22-ingredient masala with bell pepper and tomato-based gravy, the gobhi was spicy and will be specially relished by the Punjabis. The dal was creamy with the required amount of spices. The Mutton Biryani tasted fine but was a dampener for having smaller-thanusual chunks of meat-andbones.

However, the unconventional Jalapeno and Cheese Paratha and the Hari Mirch Paratha, complemented the dal and sabzi quite well. Creamy, sugary and milky Shahi Tukda Cigars made using bread, khoya and dry fruits were a unique twist, presentationwise, to the classic shahi tukda. So, if you crave for Indian cuisines, you know where to order from.

Madam Curry, Anand Niketan

Contact: +91 93104 79766