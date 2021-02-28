STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

The burger decoder: Here’s all you need to know about putting together a bonafide, gluttonous hamburger

The hamburger has always been a classic, comfort pick for ‘meatophiles’, associated with smoky goodness and family barbecues.

Published: 28th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chefs Priyam Kumar and Parth Saxena, flipping mean burgers at Gobsmackers in Delhi, nail it.

Chefs Priyam Kumar and Parth Saxena, flipping mean burgers at Gobsmackers in Delhi, nail it.

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

For Indians used to chicken in a bun parading as burgers, much like the vegetable biryani pretends to be a biryani, the past year’s order-from-home trends saw the rise of a global favourite—the true burger.  

The hamburger has always been a classic, comfort pick for ‘meatophiles’, associated with smoky goodness and family barbecues.

The original hamburger has nothing to do with ham; the range has expanded from the popular double cheeseburgers to gourmet buns with gruyere and artisanal wagyu burgers. Important to create a perfect hamburger is to get the proportion between the bread and the patty, with its accoutrements and textures right.

Get the bread 

Chefs Priyam Kumar and Parth Saxena, flipping mean burgers at Gobsmackers in Delhi, nail it. “A speciality burger hinges on the choice of bread that needs to be soft, yet crisp enough after toasting, to hold the juiciness of the patty without turning soggy,” explains Priyam.

“Use a rich yet light, classic flour soft bun that has its mild flavour, or a multigrain for a wholesome mouthfeel. If you want to pack in the umami, elevate the bun. Go for an enriched brioche to add a new dimension to the texture,” says Parth. “We use a herb and garlic bun to keep the taste, but avoid the eggs. Ideally, stick to the ratio 2:1—patty double to the weight of the bread.”

With cloud bread streaking across Instagrammable pictures, is it worthy of a speciality burger? “Cloud bread is like a marshmallow, they grin in unison. While it is gluten-free, it is not the ideal bread for a truly enjoyable burger. We would rather have a burger bowl without the bun altogether!”

Of course, the quick pick has come a long way since its basic rendition, inspired in Hamburg, Germany, and then slowly moved to America as immigrants from Europe flowed in towards the end of the 1800s.

Though there are many claimants to its invention, the first burger was reportedly sold by Louis Lassen of Louis’ Lunch in Connecticut—a hamburger and steak sandwich—in 1900. Cut to 2020, when the Mac was a mass-produced version in India offering imponderables like chicken tikka burger and paneer burgers. Chef Utkarsh Bhalla of Sly Granny in Delhi roots for the ciabatta. “It is hearty enough to hold the juicy patty, the gooey sauce, and the fresh greens.

Crusty complexioned with a soft belly, the Italian-style ciabatta provides a robust structure for the juiciest of burgers,” he says. “Essentially the bread must have substance and durability. Dark rye buns, with their earthiness, comprising flavoursome salmon burgers. A nice butter brioche is a great pick for a lean burger. English muffins work the best with breakfast burgers. The sourdough buns take burgers to the next level with their tangy flavour, chewy texture, and crisp, crackly crust,” explains Utkarsh.  

Then there are nouveau  bakes. Chef Asif Ansari powering Captain G’s Burger Company in Delhi champions the curious potato bread. “Yellowish burger buns of potato bread give that extra punch with a dash of potato-ish aftertaste. Brioches make for buttery, feather-light, indulgent burger buns. Their sweet aftertaste makes these bad boys an absolute winner with red meat, slightly heavy and indulgent.”

Insides work

Making burgers with frozen patties is gastronomic hara- kiri. Says Chef Rohan D Souza of The Lazy Goose in Goa, “Bring in the angus patty, combine with foie gras for that exotic punch, go for pork and chorizo, or chicken jalapeño, or good quality steak, and the burger spells flavour artistry,” he says. 

Of course, everybody loves a sloppy Joe every now and then, but to make each mouthful relish-worthy, choose the meat carefully. Says Chef Kumar, “Always choose meat that binds together and is in the same diameter as the bun.” Adds Chef Saxena, “Go by the height of the bun you choose, and its flavour. Any strongly flavoured bread would mask the meat and change the flavour.”

The wealth of the burger belly does the trick in whetting your appetite as you chomp up. “Choose a special blend (50 percent chuck, 50 percent sirloin, or with bacon trimmings) for a unique flavour and texture,” explains Utkarsh. “For well-cooked burgers, go with 75 percent meat to 25 percent fat,” he says.  

Top it up 

The choice of flavours is endless. From bacon jam, herbed goat cheese, truffle salt, garlic aioli...the realm is endless. “Pick pineapple for a meat and fruit combination as its bright sweetness offsets umami-rich meat to make the flavours pop,” says Utkarsh. And now, if you will excuse us, we simply need to have a burger.  

RECIPE
 

The Master Exploder (By Parth and Priyam) 

Two Taurus patties grilled to a medium-well (Prime B**f Tenderloin, herbs, buttered onions and our spice blend)

Ingredients

• 1 Classic ol‘ Softie Bun
• 4 Slices of Cheddar Cheese
• Cress, arugula, baby spinach
• Honey Mustard
• Chargrilled onions and thinly sliced sweet gherkins
Method

Toast the buns on a grill with butter till golden brown. Smear honey mustard and stack up while hot.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hamburger
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp