Binging on brunch 

BENGALURU: Brunch dates are essential to any friendship and so are drives to a picnic spot. The term brunch was coined in Britain for ‘Saturday nightcarousers.’ In Bengaluru, there’s no dearth of choice if one wishes to head out on a road trip or long drive or even a day-out for brunch. With options aplenty and weather playing sport all year round, there’s no better place than Nandi Hills or a vineyard for any outdoor person. Wine is arguably the most-loved beverage in the world.

Like Plato once said, “Nothing more excellent or valuable than wine was ever granted by the gods to man.” A fun-filled day with grape stomping, a tour around the grapevine and wine cellar, and a thoroughly refreshing family brunch in the vineyards with table settings outdoors is a dreamy perfect holi-date. Antara Kini, training and marketing, Grover Zampa, South India, says, “The number of people visiting our winery and vineyards has steadily increased since we reopened after the lockdown.

Special desserts on offer at Oberoi

People really appreciate getting out of the city and driving to our winery for much-needed peace and quiet and unwinding with our wines.” To honour the superwomen in your life, a few select hotels have organised some luxe brunches and experiences along with offers. ITC Gardenia and Windsor believe that the culinary sojourn and succulent fare is a way to indulge the women in your lives so they have specially-curated brunches. A gourmet brunch starts at Rs 1,975.

Pinky Padmaraj, senior manager– communication at The Oberoi, says, “This International Women’s Day, ladies having lunch or dinner at any of our restaurants will enjoy a glass of sparkling wine or a chef’s special dessert with our compliments. For those who wish to make a night of it, we also have a special stay offer which includes various discounts.” Offers start at Rs 5,999.

With emphasis on eating fresh, clean green produce, many hotels are sourcing their raw veggies from farms closer to the city. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, ‘Sunday Super-lunch’ is their version of a brunch. Fresh produce which is carefully crafted into exotic dishes and well-loved classics comprise the vast spread on Sundays at CUR8. “There are salads, mezze, international cheese served with homemade preserves, Indain favourites, Western classics, seafood and desserts to choose from,” says Dirham Haque, executive sous chef, Four Seasons Bengaluru.

With the current pandemic situation and a shift towards leading a healthy lifestyle, Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway has launched an immunity booster basket with food offerings and energising drinks focusing on improving the health and wellness. Guests can get their hands on this basket at the comfort of their address with their delivery service. Happy Monday folks !

