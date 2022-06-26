STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Chef Varun Totlani’s Phalsa sorbet with fresh Kokum salad

After a day spent gallivanting around hot and humid Mumbai, ordering Varun Totlani’s Cactus-Cucumber Salad at Masque is a piece of cool heaven.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Varun Totlani of Masque restaurant.

Chef Varun Totlani of Masque restaurant.

By Khushboo Ramnane
Express News Service

After a day spent gallivanting around hot and humid Mumbai, ordering Varun Totlani’s Cactus-Cucumber Salad at Masque is a piece of cool heaven.

A Culinary Institute of America alumni, Totlani's mission is to highlight lesser-known ingredients that find creative applications on his menu. “We want to serve you tasty food but also want to highlight what our country has to offer. Currently, Scandinavia is going crazy about cloudberry, which grows abundantly in the wild here. Cactus is widely eaten in Mexico and nomadic Indian tribes are known to have it with prickly pear. The process of harvesting and cleaning cactus is tiresome, but on our menu, the result looks effortless, like most dishes at Masque.”

The chefs there lay out an entire course inspired by the hills—Seabuckthron sorbet, Kaphal jujube, raw fish like ceviche—but use a seabuckthorn kanji instead of a curing liquid, seabuckthorn and black pepper desert. Discovered on his foraging trail (searching for wild food resources) in Uttarakhand are native ingredients like Hisir/Hesalu berry (like a golden raspberry), Bedu (a sweet berry-sized fig with texture) and fiddlehead ferns. They feature in a wide range of depth and character from food to drinks. “We don’t use outside syrups. Gondhraj lemon can put Thai lemons to sleep,” Totlani laughs.

Phalsa Sorbet with Fresh Kokum Salad

Ingredients (Serves 10)
✥ 300g phalsa berry (can also be made with any fresh fruit)
✥ 400g sorbet base
✥ 215g castor sugar
✥ 75g + 565g water
✥ 130g liquid glucose

 For the sorbet base
✥ Boil the glucose in 565g water till dissolved.
✥  In another pan, boil castor sugar and 75g of water until it reached 114°C
✥ Mix both liquids and boil them together.

 For the sorbet
✥ Blend and strain the phalsa berries. Mix 200g of the strained juice with 400g of the sorbet base and a pinch of salt.
✥ Add to ice cream machine and churn as per maker’s instructions.

 For the kokum salad:
✥ 50g fresh kokum
✥  5g coriander stems
✥  2g chopped green chilli
✥  Salt, to taste
✥ Red chilli powder, to taste
✥ 10 g coriander oil + more to garnish (blend 20g coriander with 40g vegetable oil. Let sit overnight, then strain through muslin)
✥ Mix all ingredients, adding salt and red chilli powder to taste.
✥  To assemble, add a spoonful of the salad to a small bowl and top with a scoop of sorbet. Drizzle with coriander oil and serve immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Totlani Masque Food Recipes cuisine
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp