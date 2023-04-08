Easter Feaster

BENGALURU: Easter, which has its roots in more than 2,000 years of tradition, honours the fundamental event in the life of the Christian church — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christians, this event fulfilled the biblical prophecy of a messiah who would rise from the dead. It is also the day that breaks the 50 days of fasting. A table filled with dishes taking inspiration from around the world greets you on Easter. Diya Maria George brings some delicious options you can add to this year’s feast.
Polish Easter Lamb Pierogi
Ingredients
Pierogi Dough
Maida: 2 ¼ cups
Hot water (warm it with butter): 1 cup
Salt: 1 tsp, butter: 40 g
For Pierogi Filling
Onion: 1 medium,chopped and caramelized
Lamb: 250g minced (substitute Mushroom for vegetarian)
Potato: 1 large,
Cumin powder: ¼ tsp
Cinnamon powder: A pinch
Salt: as per taste
Freshly ground black pepper: as per taste
Greek yogurt: A pinch
Method
Heat the water with butter until it melts. Place the flour in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add salt and a little water at a time. Bring the dough together, kneading well and adding water as necessary until you achieve a soft dough. Cover the dough with a bowl or towel. Let it rest for 30 minutes.
Boil potatoes in salted water until fork tender. Brown the lamb in a bit of oil. Drain potatoes, then mash them with Greek yogurt to make them smooth. Drain the cooked lamb of any liquid and add potatoes. Add seasoning and mix. Taste and adjust if necessary.
On a floured work surface, roll the dough out to about 1/8-inches and cut with a 2-inch round. Spoon a portion (no more than a teaspoon) of the filling into the middle of each circle. Fold dough in half and press the edges with a fork. Gather scraps, re-roll and fill.
Repeat with the remaining dough.
Bring a large pan of salted water to boil. Boil the pierogies about five at a time, to let them have room to move around. When the pierogi rise to the surface, continue to simmer for about five minutes.
Let it cool and then pan-fry in a small amount of oil until it’s browned on both sides.
Serve it with sour cream and sauerkraut.
By Goku K Mohit (Hygge by Chef Goku)
Wine-Glazed Chicken
Ingredients
Ground nutmeg:1/2 tsp
Pepper powder: 3/4-1 tsp , Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
Chicken legs:8 (thigh, drumstick or both)
Butter: 1/4 cup
Dry white wine
(non-alcoholic can be used as well) or sparkling white grape juice:1 1/3 cup
Mushrooms: 1 cup sliced and fresh
Red bell pepper:1 thinly sliced
Spring onion:4-5 chopped (only white part)
Chicken broth:4 tbsp
Corn starch: 4 tsp
Salt: as per taste
Method
Sprinkle salt, pepper, chilli powder and ground nutmeg over chicken.
In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add chicken. Cook for about 10 minutes or until golden, turning often.
Stir in wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, and scallions; boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done and no pink remains. Remove chicken from the skillet, and keep warm.
Whisk together broth and cornstarch until smooth; add to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Serve drumsticks over buttered rice; spoon glaze over chicken.
Serve with warm buttered rice and mashed potatoes.
By Zynndyy Daniellie Namazi (Ovenly Pleasures by Zynndyy)
Shepherd’s Pie
Ingredients
Onion: 2
Peas, corn,carrots: 1/2 cup
Beef or lamb: 1/2kg
Tomato sauce: 1 tbsp
Worcester sauce: 1 tbsp
Broth: 1 cup
Pepper: 1 tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Potato: 5
Butter: 1 stick
Milk: 1/2 cup
Parmesan cheese
Method
Sauté onions with olive oil and then add minced beef or lamb.
Add thyme, parsley, and rosemary.
Once it’s sautéd well, add peas, tiny bits of carrots and corn. Add pepper and salt. Sauté well.
Boil potatoes till it’s cooked well.
Add tomato sauce and Worcester sauce when you are sautéing.
Mash the potatoes, add salt, butter and a little bit of milk.
Layer the first ingredients and then put the mashed potato on top. Put a few celery leaves and bake until it’s cooked well, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Kiran G Thomas
Easter Eggs
Ingredients
Cooking chocolate: 1,500g
Butter: 2 tsp,Salt: one pinch
Method
Melt the chocolate and the butter.
Powder into egg moulds and refrigerate till completely dry.
Demould and decorate with icing of your choice in a piping bag.
By Rachel Nigli