Easter Feaster

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Easter, which has its roots in more than 2,000 years of tradition, honours the fundamental event in the life of the Christian church — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christians, this event fulfilled the biblical prophecy of a messiah who would rise from the dead. It is also the day that breaks the 50 days of fasting. A table filled with dishes taking inspiration from around the world greets you on Easter. Diya Maria George brings some delicious options you can add to this year’s feast.

Polish Easter Lamb Pierogi

Ingredients

Pierogi Dough

Maida: 2 ¼ cups

Hot water (warm it with butter): 1 cup

Salt: 1 tsp, butter: 40 g

For Pierogi Filling

Onion: 1 medium,chopped and caramelized

Lamb: 250g minced (substitute Mushroom for vegetarian)

Potato: 1 large,

Cumin powder: ¼ tsp

Cinnamon powder: A pinch

Salt: as per taste

Freshly ground black pepper: as per taste

Greek yogurt: A pinch

Method

Heat the water with butter until it melts. Place the flour in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add salt and a little water at a time. Bring the dough together, kneading well and adding water as necessary until you achieve a soft dough. Cover the dough with a bowl or towel. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Boil potatoes in salted water until fork tender. Brown the lamb in a bit of oil. Drain potatoes, then mash them with Greek yogurt to make them smooth. Drain the cooked lamb of any liquid and add potatoes. Add seasoning and mix. Taste and adjust if necessary.

On a floured work surface, roll the dough out to about 1/8-inches and cut with a 2-inch round. Spoon a portion (no more than a teaspoon) of the filling into the middle of each circle. Fold dough in half and press the edges with a fork. Gather scraps, re-roll and fill.

Repeat with the remaining dough.

Bring a large pan of salted water to boil. Boil the pierogies about five at a time, to let them have room to move around. When the pierogi rise to the surface, continue to simmer for about five minutes.

Let it cool and then pan-fry in a small amount of oil until it’s browned on both sides.

Serve it with sour cream and sauerkraut.



By Goku K Mohit (Hygge by Chef Goku)

Wine-Glazed Chicken

Ingredients

Ground nutmeg:1/2 tsp

Pepper powder: 3/4-1 tsp , Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Chicken legs:8 (thigh, drumstick or both)

Butter: 1/4 cup

Dry white wine

(non-alcoholic can be used as well) or sparkling white grape juice:1 1/3 cup

Mushrooms: 1 cup sliced and fresh

Red bell pepper:1 thinly sliced

Spring onion:4-5 chopped (only white part)

Chicken broth:4 tbsp

Corn starch: 4 tsp

Salt: as per taste

Method

Sprinkle salt, pepper, chilli powder and ground nutmeg over chicken.

In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add chicken. Cook for about 10 minutes or until golden, turning often.

Stir in wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, and scallions; boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done and no pink remains. Remove chicken from the skillet, and keep warm.

Whisk together broth and cornstarch until smooth; add to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Serve drumsticks over buttered rice; spoon glaze over chicken.

Serve with warm buttered rice and mashed potatoes.

By Zynndyy Daniellie Namazi (Ovenly Pleasures by Zynndyy)

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

Onion: 2

Peas, corn,carrots: 1/2 cup

Beef or lamb: 1/2kg

Tomato sauce: 1 tbsp

Worcester sauce: 1 tbsp

Broth: 1 cup

Pepper: 1 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Potato: 5

Butter: 1 stick

Milk: 1/2 cup

Parmesan cheese

Method

Sauté onions with olive oil and then add minced beef or lamb.

Add thyme, parsley, and rosemary.

Once it’s sautéd well, add peas, tiny bits of carrots and corn. Add pepper and salt. Sauté well.

Boil potatoes till it’s cooked well.

Add tomato sauce and Worcester sauce when you are sautéing.

Mash the potatoes, add salt, butter and a little bit of milk.

Layer the first ingredients and then put the mashed potato on top. Put a few celery leaves and bake until it’s cooked well, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Kiran G Thomas

Easter Eggs

Ingredients

Cooking chocolate: 1,500g

Butter: 2 tsp,Salt: one pinch

Method

Melt the chocolate and the butter.

Powder into egg moulds and refrigerate till completely dry.

Demould and decorate with icing of your choice in a piping bag.

By Rachel Nigli

BENGALURU: Easter, which has its roots in more than 2,000 years of tradition, honours the fundamental event in the life of the Christian church — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christians, this event fulfilled the biblical prophecy of a messiah who would rise from the dead. It is also the day that breaks the 50 days of fasting. A table filled with dishes taking inspiration from around the world greets you on Easter. Diya Maria George brings some delicious options you can add to this year’s feast. Polish Easter Lamb Pierogi Ingredients Pierogi Dough Maida: 2 ¼ cups Hot water (warm it with butter): 1 cup Salt: 1 tsp, butter: 40 ggoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For Pierogi Filling Onion: 1 medium,chopped and caramelized Lamb: 250g minced (substitute Mushroom for vegetarian) Potato: 1 large, Cumin powder: ¼ tsp Cinnamon powder: A pinch Salt: as per taste Freshly ground black pepper: as per taste Greek yogurt: A pinch Method Heat the water with butter until it melts. Place the flour in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add salt and a little water at a time. Bring the dough together, kneading well and adding water as necessary until you achieve a soft dough. Cover the dough with a bowl or towel. Let it rest for 30 minutes. Boil potatoes in salted water until fork tender. Brown the lamb in a bit of oil. Drain potatoes, then mash them with Greek yogurt to make them smooth. Drain the cooked lamb of any liquid and add potatoes. Add seasoning and mix. Taste and adjust if necessary. On a floured work surface, roll the dough out to about 1/8-inches and cut with a 2-inch round. Spoon a portion (no more than a teaspoon) of the filling into the middle of each circle. Fold dough in half and press the edges with a fork. Gather scraps, re-roll and fill. Repeat with the remaining dough. Bring a large pan of salted water to boil. Boil the pierogies about five at a time, to let them have room to move around. When the pierogi rise to the surface, continue to simmer for about five minutes. Let it cool and then pan-fry in a small amount of oil until it’s browned on both sides. Serve it with sour cream and sauerkraut. By Goku K Mohit (Hygge by Chef Goku) Wine-Glazed Chicken Ingredients Ground nutmeg:1/2 tsp Pepper powder: 3/4-1 tsp , Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp Chicken legs:8 (thigh, drumstick or both) Butter: 1/4 cup Dry white wine (non-alcoholic can be used as well) or sparkling white grape juice:1 1/3 cup Mushrooms: 1 cup sliced and fresh Red bell pepper:1 thinly sliced Spring onion:4-5 chopped (only white part) Chicken broth:4 tbsp Corn starch: 4 tsp Salt: as per taste Method Sprinkle salt, pepper, chilli powder and ground nutmeg over chicken. In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add chicken. Cook for about 10 minutes or until golden, turning often. Stir in wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, and scallions; boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done and no pink remains. Remove chicken from the skillet, and keep warm. Whisk together broth and cornstarch until smooth; add to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Serve drumsticks over buttered rice; spoon glaze over chicken. Serve with warm buttered rice and mashed potatoes. By Zynndyy Daniellie Namazi (Ovenly Pleasures by Zynndyy) Shepherd’s Pie Ingredients Onion: 2 Peas, corn,carrots: 1/2 cup Beef or lamb: 1/2kg Tomato sauce: 1 tbsp Worcester sauce: 1 tbsp Broth: 1 cup Pepper: 1 tsp Salt: 1 tsp Potato: 5 Butter: 1 stick Milk: 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese Method Sauté onions with olive oil and then add minced beef or lamb. Add thyme, parsley, and rosemary. Once it’s sautéd well, add peas, tiny bits of carrots and corn. Add pepper and salt. Sauté well. Boil potatoes till it’s cooked well. Add tomato sauce and Worcester sauce when you are sautéing. Mash the potatoes, add salt, butter and a little bit of milk. Layer the first ingredients and then put the mashed potato on top. Put a few celery leaves and bake until it’s cooked well, about 30 to 40 minutes. Kiran G Thomas Easter Eggs Ingredients Cooking chocolate: 1,500g Butter: 2 tsp,Salt: one pinch Method Melt the chocolate and the butter. Powder into egg moulds and refrigerate till completely dry. Demould and decorate with icing of your choice in a piping bag. By Rachel Nigli