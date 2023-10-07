Unique blends for tea enthusiasts

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s love for chai is no secret, a typical Hyderabadi’s day does not end without the comforting embrace of a cup of chai. It’s a ritual, a tradition, and above all, for many it is an essential part of daily life. But what if you could elevate this beloved beverage to a healthier and more exotic level? Well, here’s some exciting news for all the chai lovers in Hyderabad — now you can savour a healthier version of chai at Club Sulaimani, nestled in the city’s newest Lulu Mall, inaugurated by Rejith Radhakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Lulu Group India.

Diving into its history, Club Sulaimani is Kerala’s first tea chain, founded with a strong vision. Fast forward to today, Club Sulaimani marks its 16th branch, notably its first inter-state outlet. Originating in Calicut, Kerala, this unique tea chain embarked on a journey with a simple yet ambitious goal: to make healthy tea an integral part of people’s daily routines.

Before the start of this venture, tea enthusiasts in Kerala and beyond were accustomed to their daily cup of tea with a limited range of flavours. However, with the arrival of Club Sulaimani, a healthier side of tea emerged, awakening taste buds to a world of possibilities. This newfound appreciation for tea’s versatility led to the brand’s expansion beyond Calicut to other parts of Kerala in 2020.

In essence, Club Sulaimani’s healthy tea is as unique as your character. When they say “healthy,” they aren’t merely offering a handful of options; they boast an impressive total of 51 varieties in their cafe. What’s even more interesting is that customers have the freedom to customise their teas to match their unique tastes and preferences.

The tea blends encompass a wide spectrum, including oolong tea, white tea, and green tea, infused with an array of herbs such as tulsi, lavender, hibiscus, flowers, and spices. As the name suggests, most of their teas do not contain milk. Alongside their authentic teas, you’ll find a wide range of other options like iced tea and the popular bubble teas, for milk tea lovers the distinctive Saffron Milk Tea, Caramel Cardamom Milk Tea and Lemongrass Milk Tea will render a new experience. But it’s not just about tea; their menu extends to a delightful array of continental and Italian dishes like burgers, sandwiches, pastas, and loaded fries and many more.

“We are very much excited to be a part of Hyderabad’s food culture,” says Muhammad Shafi AT, Founder & CEO of Club Sulaimani. Experiencing diverse food cultures is a trend these days, and Shafi believes that Hyderabadis will undoubtedly relish their exceptional range of teas. “Our commitment to sourcing tea from international markets and across India ensures that we offer exotic blends enriched with natural herbs, and that makes us stand out from the crowd,” he adds.

Among their diverse offerings, we tried three special Sulaimani teas from their menu. First, there’s the “Royal Bloom Sulaimani,” known for its potential benefits for healthy skin - perfectly blended with oolong tea and rose buds. Next is the “Velvet Sulaimani,” blended with cinnamon and green apple, was unique and flavourful, earning its title as a divine tea. Finally, the “White Lavender Sulaimani” was exceptional with the balanced flavour of white tea buds and lavender.

Not only their teas, but their culinary creations are equally impressive. The “Rhode Island Sandwich,” loaded with mayonnaise was a unique delight. “Dynamite Chicken” is a must-try for those seeking a burst of flavour, while “Cheese Potato Croquettes” are lip-smackingly delicious. Their “Chicken Loaded Fries” offer a unique yet tempting twist, and their “Tender Chicken Sandwich” is hailed as the best of all.

“We have an ambitious growth agenda to expand throughout the Indian, Far Eastern and Middle East markets in the medium-term time horizon. Our strength is our people who are enthusiastic to achieve the best in whatever they are doing,” says Club Sulaimani’s Chairman and Co-Founder, Riyas Kalliyath.

