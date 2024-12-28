Hits and misses
The six-year-old brand that has successfully built a loyal following in Delhi-NCR, is not scared of charting a new course. Its recent outings in Gurugram and Khan Market, prove as much, as the restaurant scores points with new additions to its menu.
Food: This is a place for those small daytime cravings. While it remains open till past midnight, head here for a late breakfast—or, early if you want (one of the few places in Khan Market to open at 8.30 am)—or, an early-evening spot to grab a bite after a round of shopping. We tried the Burrata & Co. with parma ham. It hit the spot.
The creamy fresh burrata merging with the cured meat was a match made in heaven. However, the TGR Truffle Fries, was a disappointment. The flavour of the truffle was completely missing. The Chermoula Grilled Lamb was melt-in-the-mouth, perfectly seasoned. We tried the Lamb burger that the chef suggested, but it was a miss.
Too messy and too much of barbecue sauce making it almost sweet. The place also does some wine cocktails. We tried The Millennial Spritzer, a perfect accompaniment during lazy summer afternoons. For those with a taste for sour cocktails, this is a must-try. But the one we would really recommend is the TGR Dark & Stormy with spiced rum and house-brewed ginger beer. This place is not really a lunch-dinner spot, it’s more of grab-a-leisurely-bite place.
Rating : 3.5/5
Service: The staff is a happy, smiling lot and attentive. What more could a guest ask for?
Rating : 4.5/5
Décor: The Khan Market eatery is cozy and warm, perfect for the winters. Large potted plants propped across the restaurant add a touch of serenity to the space. Bright printed cushions across plush sofas and upcycled wooden chairs lend it an easy charm.
Rating 4/5
Price: Given Khan Market atmosphere, this place doesn’t really burn a a hole in your pocket. It’s easy on the wallet at Rs 2,500 for two minus alcohol.
4.5/5
Address: The Grammar Room, 73B, Middle Lane, Khan Market