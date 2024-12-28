Hits and misses

The six-year-old brand that has successfully built a loyal following in Delhi-NCR, is not scared of charting a new course. Its recent outings in Gurugram and Khan Market, prove as much, as the restaurant scores points with new additions to its menu.

Food: This is a place for those small daytime cravings. While it remains open till past midnight, head here for a late breakfast—or, early if you want (one of the few places in Khan Market to open at 8.30 am)—or, an early-evening spot to grab a bite after a round of shopping. We tried the Burrata & Co. with parma ham. It hit the spot.

The creamy fresh burrata merging with the cured meat was a match made in heaven. However, the TGR Truffle Fries, was a disappointment. The flavour of the truffle was completely missing. The Chermoula Grilled Lamb was melt-in-the-mouth, perfectly seasoned. We tried the Lamb burger that the chef suggested, but it was a miss.