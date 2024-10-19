Ekaa: Desi-style dive bar

There are many things you look for when it comes to choosing a good dive bar. Fabulous drinks, a space with character, a super playlist and small plates that bring in delicious elements of storytelling. Restaurateur Sagar Neve and Chef Niyati Rao come together to unveil Mumbai’s elevated daaru-chakna bar, Bombay Daak.

Food: Quirky and fun. Think Milkmaid prawns mapped from Rao’s regular food outings at her Tamilian neighbour’s house in Singapore, complete with curry patta and gunpowder. Spam—the canned pork that became a hot favourite during World War II—appears as an ode to the secretly available special at the city’s SoBo Willingdon Club.

The duck puff is a yummy twist as is the fingerlicking schezwan chakli served up on garlicky cream, the spicy rabbit mince in Shikaar ka achaar (ode to Bhatinda), Luncheon meat (with Parsi flavours), and the maska bread slathered with cheese that arrives as munchies with your cocktail.