A Platter you cannot refuse

If you are a regular at Delhi’s Lodhi colony, rejoice! There’s a new player in town—Dos—that gives your old favourites from across the globe—sometimes also your biggest rejects—an unexpected spin, making them as easy on the tummy as they are on the eye.

Food: The menu largely features regional ingredients—think raw banana, fish, kasundi, kalari cheese—and Dos scores in creating dishes that combine nostalgia with a modern thrill. An example is a dish served featuring split white peas and candy tomatoes, with a garnish of brown onions and radish.

The very first bite brings in familiar tangy notes of the Bengali ghugni, except the taste is elevated with a portion of the Kashmiri kalari cheese. The non-vegetarians can go for the Smokey Chipotle Prawns with yellow peas, brown onions and mayo oil, although there are plenty of options to choose from.

Scepticism may take over on spotting eggplant on the menu, but be brave, because what the chefs do to every pantry’s most hated vegetable in their Baked Eggplant Schnitzel is unimaginable. It is served on a bed of tahini yoghurt with a drizzle of Guntur chilli sauce.

For risk-averse non-vegetarians, there’s the classic grilled chicken breast that comes with double-cooked potatoes and seasoned with burnt cabbage, caramelised onions, and crumbled goat cheese, all of which comes together zestfully with a drizzle of mustard sauce. Brownie points for their mocktails that can cheer you up, even on a damp rainy evening. Recommendations include Spicy Smooth Raspados, Dreamer and Open Your Heart.

Décor: The experimentation in their food is tastefully reflected on the walls. Designed in an industrial theme, the exposed brick walls and contemporary lighting make the space cozy but not cramped.

Service: The staff is friendly, courteous and well-informed about the ingredients that go into the complex recipes.

Price: At Rs 2,500 for two, it is easy on the pocket.

Address: Fourth Ave Rd, Main Market, Block 8, Lodi Colony, New Delhi