For those flirty days

Scarlett House is perched in a quiet bylane tucked away from the cacophony of Bandra’s bustling markets. Malaika Arora’s first hospitality venture along with son Arhaan, the restaurant is nestled inside a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Pali Village in Mumbai and moonlights as a retail space as well. From coffees and breakfast bowls in the mornings to cocktails and bar bites later at night—there’s a lot on offer at this 45-cover restaurant.

Food: The menu, designed by Chef Beena Noronha has more hits than misses. There are a variety of global flavours with an Indian twist and since one of the co-founders is Malaika, the menu features a section called ‘Malla’s Favourites’ as well. The Blazing Banana Fries are a welcome respite from the usual French fries and truffle fries. Mind you, these are super addictive! The Chef has hit the nail on the head with the Madras beet maki which uses a beautiful Madras sriracha sauce and pickled beetroot garnished with fried curry leaves. The salmon mille feuille is a delicate dish of dill cream cheese, scrambled eggs and guacamole stuffed inside a jeera khari.

The by-invitation-only cocktail bar serves some interesting tipples that play on art, conscious drinking and emotions. For instance, take passion—the artichokes-infused vodka drink with shiitake mushroom is like having a Mediterranean salad in a cocktail. There’s also a hydration bar that serves infused mineral waters and cold-pressed juices.