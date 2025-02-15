Hitting the Bullseye

The Tham brothers, Ryan and Keenan, take their most delicious Asian food format in KOKO to the city of Nizams. Hyderabad’s fascinatingly complex cosmopolitan palate is ready to do justice to the prized restaurant that rules the Mumbai and Bengaluru foodscapes.

Food: KOKO Hyderabad passes the litmus test of serving the best Hamachi carpaccio, with flying colours. Try the aburi prawn maki torched at the table and the salmon harasu maki circles bullseye easily. Perfect pecks arrive in the soft-shell crab maki in samjang sauce and soya bean sheet, and truffle, water chestnut and sweet pea dumplings. The flavours team up beautifully with the tartish Gari Picante, with its piquant notes in pickled gari and jalapeno cordial.

The Agave Nest blends mezcal beautifully with passion fruit and umeshu. The Shibuya ice tea is superb with whispers of yuzu, jasmine and mogo tea. Tuck in the spoon-sized Belgian pork soupy dumplings and chilli duck dumplings as you progress through the cocktails. The vegetarian versions flirt with equal elan.

Try the vegetarian carpaccio with tender coconut carpaccio draped in Ponzu drizzle, and quinoa smattering. KOKO Hyderabad brings in a succinct Jain menu as well. Sweet notes in the Forbidden Fruit—orange and dark chocolate mousse—with Tahitian vanilla Chantilly and chocolate crumble will linger on the tastebuds.

Decor: The mood panders to a light lunch on-the-go to a business dine-in to a more intimate setup, with a colossal 10,000 sq ft space. A scarlet tunnel leads into the heart of the restaurant, with stunning Oriental artistry on the ceiling in the private dining area. High chairs at the expansive, well-studded bar, plush sofas, wicker lamps, and murals compose the Asian symphony. The showstopper is the origami light installation spanning 75-ft-long panels across the dining space.

Srevice: Attentive, yet non-obtrusive, the team at KOKO is quick to observe and takes care of every nuance for a well-defined, dining comfort.

Price: At `4,000 for two without alcohol, it is not exactly an easy-on-the-pocket place, but then quality doesn’t come cheap!

Address: KOKO, Ground Floor, Tower 30, RMZ Nexity in HITEC City