Absolutely Smashing!

Once considered diner staples, burgers are now canvases for global reinvention, with chefs tapping into childhood memories and fast-food nostalgia. The smash burger’s renaissance is a story of creativity meeting culinary tradition. A burger patty that's pressed flat on a griddle or grill, creating a thin, crispy patty with a caramelised crust yet a crispy and juicy core—that's the smash burger for you. The process begins with balls of ground meat, pressed onto a sizzling hot grill with a heavy spatula— sometimes even a can of beans for extra weight.

At the newly launched, The Standard, Singapore, the smash burger is a masterclass in indulgence. Nestled between soft buns, the perfectly seared meat patties are layered with melted cheese and chimichurri mayo, creating a balanced bite of crunch and creaminess. Crisp fries on the side elevate the experience.

A smash burger’s charm lies in its simplicity. Chef Sushil Dwarkanath believes that “a good smash burger is all about balance.” The texture of the ground meat must be just right—neither too coarse nor overly ground—maintaining an ideal 80/20 meat-to-fat ratio. “The extra caramelisation from the Maillard reaction creates a flavorful crust, which is key to its appeal,” he explains. A Classic Reinve