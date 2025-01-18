Down the eat street in Sri Lanka
Step into any modest kitchen in Sri Lanka and you will find the traditional, local ingredients meeting the artful mastery of time-honoured techniques. The scent of cinnamon, black pepper fills the air with the usage of coconut, almost like a sacred ingredient.
From the northern province Jaffna’s authentic one pot Vellala recipes to the central province’s ancient rice gruelling traditions, Sri Lankan chefs honour their roots with reverence, perfecting their recipes with expert blends of herbs, vegetables, and seafood. The result? Plates that transcend mere meals into edibles that embody the soul of Sri Lanka. This rich, flavourful story—also finds a connection between Tamil and Sinhalese traditions.
A traditional Sri Lankan buffet brings the island’s culinary roots to life in the central province’s Anuradhapura. Under their humble thatched roofs, local spots like Nelum Kole Bath Kade and Rasa Gedara are popular for serving meals on lotus and banana leaves. Traditional firewood cooking continues to thrive in this part of the island.
Ruwan, who owns one such thatched-roof restaurant in Harbarana, shares, “We use the dara lipa (clay or brick hearth) fuelled by firewood, to cook meals in mati kekulu (unglazed clay pots). This helps in retaining heat and developing earthy flavours.”
Specialties like chicken kalu pol, prawns baduma, manioc leaves, and pumpkin mustard curry, topped off with kavum or aasmi for dessert are some of the dishes at the Habarana village by Cinnamon, popular among the many hotels in the central province. In the tea-rich Nuwara Eliya region, the iconic silver and gold teas are a must-try.
Up in the northern province Jaffana, Thinnai Organic’s Executive Chef Sajith Fernando isn’t following trends at his expansive 10-acre farm cum restaurant. Surrounded by fields of carrots, eggplants with pomegranates and guavas ripening in the sun, the scene itself is a feast for the senses. Fernando says, “Amid sustainable architecture and ingeniously preserved water systems, we offer a culinary immersion where every dish, cooked from the bounty of our organic gardens is a celebration of mindful indulgence.”
The menu is a love letter to Jaffna’s culinary heritage with naatu kozhi, deviled chicken and Jaffna style masoor dal. But Jaffna’s culinary adventure extends beyond Thinnai. With kothu roti sizzling on hot griddles and crispy fish cutlets-the streets are a food lover’s paradise. Local’s favourite arrack—a palmyra drink best enjoyed with mango Frooti—and the nostalgic ice cream at Rio, which survived even the war-torn years, are a must try.
In the eastern province, Arugambay and Trincomalee are popular for their seafood. A must-try is the creamy avocado rotti, paired with crispy fried fish and a bold red snapper curry. Traditional favourites like egg and chicken kottu, highlight the region’s creative twist with vegetarian food.
As you drive towards the southern coastline of Galle and Bentota, with a tint of Dutch and Portuguese influence, you get an entirely different experience. The Unawatuna Bay, near Galle, becomes a hub of epicurean delights in the mornings. Along the western coastline, twin-cities Colombo and Negombo, offer a delectable introduction to the region’s epicurean heritage.
Colombo’s skyline blends colonial heritage with gleaming skyscrapers, their glass facades reflecting the glittering lights of urban restaurants. For those craving Indian, Taj Bentota is a saviour—offering flavours reminiscent of home. There are a host of other options for Indian food too. Chaminda Munasinghe, Assistant Director (PR) Sri Lanka Tourism recommends, The Mango Tree restaurant. It’s the go-to spot for pani puri and chaat lovers in Colombo.
“Colombo is a city where you can taste a little bit of Sri Lanka from every corner, with options ranging from sizzling street fare to sophisticated international cuisines,” says Munasinghe. The fishermen’s huts scattered along the Negombo Lagoon are more than just postcard-perfect; they mark the beginning of a seafood odyssey, straight from net to plate.
No matter where your Sri Lankan adventures take you, you will be amply satiated on the culinary front.