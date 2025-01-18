Down the eat street in Sri Lanka

Step into any modest kitchen in Sri Lanka and you will find the traditional, local ingredients meeting the artful mastery of time-honoured techniques. The scent of cinnamon, black pepper fills the air with the usage of coconut, almost like a sacred ingredient.

From the northern province Jaffna’s authentic one pot Vellala recipes to the central province’s ancient rice gruelling traditions, Sri Lankan chefs honour their roots with reverence, perfecting their recipes with expert blends of herbs, vegetables, and seafood. The result? Plates that transcend mere meals into edibles that embody the soul of Sri Lanka. This rich, flavourful story—also finds a connection between Tamil and Sinhalese traditions.

A traditional Sri Lankan buffet brings the island’s culinary roots to life in the central province’s Anuradhapura. Under their humble thatched roofs, local spots like Nelum Kole Bath Kade and Rasa Gedara are popular for serving meals on lotus and banana leaves. Traditional firewood cooking continues to thrive in this part of the island.

Ruwan, who owns one such thatched-roof restaurant in Harbarana, shares, “We use the dara lipa (clay or brick hearth) fuelled by firewood, to cook meals in mati kekulu (unglazed clay pots). This helps in retaining heat and developing earthy flavours.”

Specialties like chicken kalu pol, prawns baduma, manioc leaves, and pumpkin mustard curry, topped off with kavum or aasmi for dessert are some of the dishes at the Habarana village by Cinnamon, popular among the many hotels in the central province. In the tea-rich Nuwara Eliya region, the iconic silver and gold teas are a must-try.