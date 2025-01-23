What’s in A name?

In my childhood, I always wondered why the chole that we made at home was called ‘Pindi chole’ in restaurants. It was the usual, smaller-sized Kabuli chana in a spice mix that was very similar to the ones that we made at home, but embellished with extra garnishes.

Then, there would be the ‘Hakka’ noodles and manchurian that’s a perennial favourite at Chinese restaurants. Biryani has its own factions with Hyderabadi and Kolkata among the most popular ones. Fans of paneer bhurji will tell you how the Amritsari variant is their favourite, while Chettinad chicken is a widely celebrated dish among meat-eaters.

Among continental fare, Chicken Kiev and ‘French’ fries have often raised the question — are these items really from what their names suggest? Come to think of it, even Kabuli chana refers to the highlands of Afghanistan. I couldn’t help but wonder—is there a sense of glorious global unity that runs the world of culinary arts as we know it today?

When a food is named after a city, country or person, you’d think this would indicate that the dish was either connected to or concocted in that place. But, the reality of it is often different. It is fascinating how food makes people feel, and how easily it becomes more than a mere recipe.

Once a name catches on, it’s almost impossible to separate it from the dish. For instance, the Pindi chole, much loved across the Punjabi cuisine, denotes the ‘Pindi’ to Rawalpindi — now in East Punjab, Pakistan. For the diaspora that was displaced from across either end of the border during the Partition of India, this dish is simply chole. As restaurants evolved in India, the staple fare received its prefix of the city where its cooking style originated from.