Tokyo Meets Dubai

Zesty tataki, plump dim sum, and sleek interiors set the mood. Founder Sahil Sambhi balances fine dining and spirited revelry transforming a former Gurugram office into a minimalist haven with Freddy Birdy’s touch.

Food: Vegetarians will appreciate the smoky paprika-brushed robata corn ribs, though a dash of spice wouldn’t hurt. Fish takes the spotlight across raw, cured, and grilled preparations. The Atlantic crab salad is a standout—a bright combination of sweet, shredded crab, avocado creaminess, salty tobiko, and crisp mizuna greens. Bite-sized mini tacos explode with flavour; the salmon and kimchi version is particularly memorable. Another triumph, the tuna tataki, dressed in apple and mustard, strikes an elegant balance of tart and umami, while the tangy, curdbased mixed fish ceviche offers a delightful twist on the classic. Sushi fans can’t miss the seaweed-free Hako zushi, molded into sleek, pre-portioned bites. The spicy tekka roll’s buttery tuna is a revelation. After a meal, indulge in a chocolate fondant or tiramisu, both assertive yet beautifully nuanced. For a lighter finish, the coconut panna cotta and Japanese fluffy cheesecake are not to be missed.