Sip and savour

Food: The extensive menu with an array of starters is quite massive so be prepared for an overload. The Byg battered onion rings, crisped to perfection in a batter made with Byg's signature Wit beer and topped with a zesty blend of mint, lime, and chili dust is a must try appetiser. Do taste their Summer Time Cornetto—crunchy cones filled with Tex-Mex flavours. If you are looking to experiment with taste, then Gochujang Cottage Cheese Puffs is a must try. The Naga pork bao must be your choice if you are looking for a punch on your palate as the soft, steamed open-faced baos have stir-fried pork infused with the fiery heat of Naga chili. The Beer Paella, a one pot Spanish saffron and rice dish, has bold flavours that are simmered with beer for an unforgettable twist and comes with vegetarian, chicken, seafood, and chorizo options. Do save some space for desserts and try the Devil’s chocolate cake, a fudge cake soaked in rum and layered with dark chocolate truffle. The Tres leches soaked in three kinds of milk is a rich, creamy indulgence. But the best one is the Basque cheesecake made with creme caramel and has the perfect texture that leaves the best feeling in our mouth.

