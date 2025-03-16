The AI has It

Daredevilry in dining marks a dramatic upswing in experientials, wooing savvy travellers through a stunning mix of 3D dining and AI-powered specials. Forget molecular gastronomy, zany dining experiences are winning tummies the world over.

The dancing holograms at Zenon swing in the beginning of an immersive AI-powered dining experience at Address Hotel Dubai Mall. The leaping fluidity of the projections across the 10 huge screens mirrors itself beautifully on the table tops, lending an edgy pizzazz to the dishes. Drawing inspiration, arrives HOUSE47—Mumbai’s first high-end, tech-driven immersive dining experience by Warehouse47.

Call it an immersive and sensorial dining experience. Co-founded by Aheli Bhattacharya and Anant Roongta, the 360-degree pan-India brand binds storytelling to tech with projection mapping, bringing the narratives behind each dish to life. State-of-the-art soundscapes and ambient music create an auditory experience, while sensory elements like mist spins, breeze blow-ins, and dry ice smoke add drama. An experience heightened by immersive lighting. Roongta says, “Our new concept—A Culinary Journey of Mumbai—makes diners deep dive into the very essence of Mumbai’s vibrant food culture. We have used immersive tech to accentuate the beautiful culinary artistry.”

It’s a hypnotic spill across smooth bowling lanes as neon graphics flow lazily in a Vegas-style splash out at Shott, the pan-Indian bowling alley with a restobar. Dine and dally with the projection of your own image on the floor of the bowling lane in a wild play as you knock those pins down, at locations spanning Surat to Hyderabad to Mumbai.