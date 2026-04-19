Spice, Spice, Baby

Structured around the journey of a fictional spice trader travelling across Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and India, Kimikai’s menu and design take you on a richly immersive gastronomical adventure.

Food: The menu—designed by Chef Pawel Kazanowski, Chef Mario Fico, and Chef Ruhani Singh—moves beyond the predictable “pan-Asian” label, embracing a broader, more fluid interpretation of Asian cuisines. Start with the chilli garlic spicy edamame—it primes the palate for this umami-flavoured journey. The Keramykai dumplings bites are juicy. The sushi looks familiar at first glance, yet carries an unexpected depth of flavours.

In the mains, the Kimikai Noodles—glass noodles with dan dan sauce—are a no-brainer, delivering an earthy, lingering umami bite. The restaurant-recommended pork belly yakitori with sichuan teriyaki sauce is equally indulgent.

The beverage menu draws inspirationa from the Silk Route, weaving in spice and subtle experimentation. Their signature, the silk loot—featuring three drinks is built around distinct spice notes and is a must try.