Restaurant Review: Testing Limits

Olive Garden, the iconic American-Italian restaurant chain, has made its India debut in Delhi's Aerocity, bringing its signature comfort food, generous portions and unapologetically cheesy classics.

Food: Every entrée comes with the brand’s signature first course—unlimited soup or salad paired with endlessly refillable, fluffy breadsticks—which ends up being the standout of the meal. The earthy Potato Porcini and creamy Chicken & Gnocchi soups are both excellent starters, while the tableside Parmesan drizzle adds a theatrical touch. Among the appetisers, the Fried Mozzarella is satisfyingly gooey, though the Spicy Bomba Alfredo Fries disappoint. The garlicky Fettuccine Alfredo is the clear winner among the pastas, whereas the overly sweet Four Cheese Penne Al Forno falls flat. The Margherita pizza, lifted by a balanced pesto topping, and a reasonably indulgent tiramisu round off the meal. While the food is comforting, the quality and flavours remain inconsistent, making the unlimited soups, salads and breadsticks the restaurant’s biggest draw.