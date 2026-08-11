Call Me Ten offers a taste of Tokyo after dark

After a long workday, sometimes all we need is a good cocktail, comforting food and great company. Known for its omakase-style bar experience, Call Me Ten in Vasant Vihar has unveiled a refreshed menu inspired by Japanese izakayas, designed for slow conversations and leisurely evenings.

The new menu draws inspiration from founder Karran R Chawla's recent travels through Japan. "The trip made me realise how quickly food is evolving because of globalisation and through shared experiences," says Chawla. One of his biggest takeaways was Japan's thriving izakaya culture, where small, shareable dishes encourage conversation over drinks.