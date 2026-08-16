A Wheel Lot of Cheese

Spain does not introduce you to Manchego. It seduces you with it. The first thing that catches the eye is the table itself—a still life in shades of ivory, butter yellow and burnished gold. Massive cheese wheels sit proudly beside neat wedge-shaped slices, their distinctive zigzag-patterned rinds framing dense interiors that promise everything from creamy sweetness to nutty complexity. Bowls of toasted almonds, walnuts, dried figs, apricots and olives complete the picture, while glasses of ruby-red Spanish wine wait patiently nearby. Before the first bite, it already feels like a feast.

The star of this spread is Manchego, Spain’s most celebrated cheese, produced exclusively in the provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Toledo in Castilla-La Mancha. But to understand its flavour, you first have to understand its landscape.

Castilla-La Mancha’s sweeping plains dissolve into rolling hills, while wetlands, forests and rocky outcrops shelter remarkable biodiversity. It is here that the real artisans, the Manchega sheep, graze.