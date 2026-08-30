Red And White

A wine cellar can tell you a lot about a place. In the Ahr Valley, it tells a story of fire, flood, frost and family—and of a wine culture that has learned to bend without breaking. For third-generation vintner Christof Körtgen, the past is literally beneath his feet: his 1741 house sits over a cellar dug after French troops burned the area in 1689. “The house is an extension of the cellar,” he says. Kept at a steady 12-14°C, it continues to quietly nurture each vintage. Körtgen’s own estate was bought in ruins in 1990, with the winery opening only in 2003. Production, sparkling wine, hospitality and lodging followed, until Covid and catastrophic flooding forced another reset. “We rebuilt it in 11 months,” says Körtgen. “And since then, everything is getting better.” The Ahr may be one of Germany’s smallest wine regions, but its wines have an outsized identity. Spread across roughly 560 hectares, the valley is particularly known for Spätburgunder, Germany’s name for Pinot Noir, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of plantings. The grape thrives on the Ahr’s steep, sun-catching slopes, where slate and volcanic soils, sheltered sites and the valley’s relatively mild conditions help produce reds that can be both elegant and concentrated.

The region is also finding new ways to express its signature grape. Pinot Noir is increasingly being used for rosé and Blanc de Noir—the latter made from black grapes but produced as a white wine—while sparkling wines are another growing part of the valley’s repertoire. The result is a wine culture that remains rooted in Pinot Noir while becoming considerably more versatile.