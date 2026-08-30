Red And White

A wine cellar can tell you a lot about a place. In the Ahr Valley, it tells a story of fire, flood, frost and family—and of a wine culture that has learned to bend without breaking. For third-generation vintner Christof Körtgen, the past is literally beneath his feet: his 1741 house sits over a cellar dug after French troops burned the area in 1689. “The house is an extension of the cellar,” he says. Kept at a steady 12-14°C, it continues to quietly nurture each vintage. Körtgen’s own estate was bought in ruins in 1990, with the winery opening only in 2003. Production, sparkling wine, hospitality and lodging followed, until Covid and catastrophic flooding forced another reset. “We rebuilt it in 11 months,” says Körtgen. “And since then, everything is getting better.” The Ahr may be one of Germany’s smallest wine regions, but its wines have an outsized identity. Spread across roughly 560 hectares, the valley is particularly known for Spätburgunder, Germany’s name for Pinot Noir, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of plantings. The grape thrives on the Ahr’s steep, sun-catching slopes, where slate and volcanic soils, sheltered sites and the valley’s relatively mild conditions help produce reds that can be both elegant and concentrated.
The region is also finding new ways to express its signature grape. Pinot Noir is increasingly being used for rosé and Blanc de Noir—the latter made from black grapes but produced as a white wine—while sparkling wines are another growing part of the valley’s repertoire. The result is a wine culture that remains rooted in Pinot Noir while becoming considerably more versatile.
The Ahr’s 560 hectares are now home to 40 independent wineries and three cooperatives, but the valley’s real story is its ability to adapt. Replanting after floods can take years before vines produce usable fruit. Yet visitors keep arriving, drawn by the steep slate-clad slopes, picturesque villages and the romance of a valley that keeps starting over. For vintners such as Körtgen, continuity does not mean doing things exactly as previous generations did. It means preserving the connection to the land while constantly adjusting to what the land—and the market—demands. There is also something distinctly human in the valley’s relationship with its wine. The steep vineyards demand painstaking work, the weather can undo months of labour overnight, and young vines planted after disaster may take years to repay the effort. Yet the next generation keeps stepping into the rows. That persistence turns the Ahr’s wine into more than a reflection of soil and climate; it becomes a record of memory, adaptation and optimism. Every bottle carries traces of the landscape it came from, but also of what happened between one harvest and the next—a flood survived, a cellar restored, a family business reinvented.