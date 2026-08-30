Sweet Meats

A warm chocolate brownie collapses under the spoon, its cocoa bitterness softened by caramel. Somewhere in that molten richness is the surprise of salty, smoky crackle of bacon. It lingers on the tongue, almost mischievously, before the chocolate is back. Imagine kulfi—cold, dense, milky, and perfumed with cardamom—topped with a shard of chicken skin roasted until it is almost translucent and brittle. The first instinct might be disbelief. The second, if the chef has got it right, is to take a second bite. Dessert, it seems, is developing a taste for the butcher’s counter.
Around the world, bacon doughnuts, maple-bacon ice cream, pork-floss pastries, duck-fat cookies and caramel made with animal fat have moved from culinary provocation to serious gastronomic conversation. India, with its centuries-old appetite for contrasts, may be particularly well placed to embrace the trend. After all, this is the country of mutton halwa, where minced meat is slow-cooked with milk, ghee, sugar, khoya, saffron and nuts; of Hyderabadi kitchens where kheema has historically found its way into pastry; of Mughlai cooking where meat meets dried fruit, nuts and sweet spices; and of Goan cuisine where pork and jaggery have long understood each other.
Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef at The Leela, Chennai, believes Indian diners have acquired the appetite for this culinary risk. “Around the world, creations like maple bacon ice cream and animal fat caramel have proven that sweet and savoury can co-exist beautifully, if the pairing is intentional. It’s not about shock value but balance.”
And balance is the operative word. The appeal of meat in dessert is not really about putting a piece of bacon where a strawberry used to be. It is about using smoke, salt, fat, umami and texture to make sweetness more complicated.
Chocolate, for instance, can handle bacon because its bitterness can absorb smoke and salt. Caramel welcomes pork because its deep, burnt-sugar notes echo the savouriness of rendered fat. Fruit can temper foie gras. Jaggery can round out pork. Even something as apparently incongruous as chicken skin can provide a crisp, salty counterpoint to the cool creaminess of a frozen dessert.
At Papa’s, that philosophy appears in deliberately playful forms inspired by the Bohri thaal. There is a laddoo paired with foie gras and quince jam; a mawa khaja accompanied by brunost custard and caviar. “It catches diners off guard, but the moment they taste it, it clicks,” says chef Hussain Shahzad. That little moment of recognition may be the most exciting part of the trend.
It is culinary sleight of hand. And India is hardly short of ingredients for the experiment. Think of a Goan pork-and-jaggery dessert, where the sweetness of palm jaggery plays against the richness and saltiness of pork. A Bengali-inspired caramelised milk sweet with a whisper of bacon fat. A Kashmiri-style saffron and dried-fruit dessert paired with lamb or mutton, borrowing from the region’s long-standing marriage of meat, spice, nuts and fruit. Or a contemporary take on mutton halwa, transformed from an obscure old preparation into a tasting-menu finale.
However, chef Shaun Kenworthy, known for his pork-and-caramel creations, is cautious about where experimentation should stop. For him, the successful ones are those where the meat feels less like an intruder and more like an ingredient that was always meant to be there. “Candied bacon or pork floss works because it feels natural, even nostalgic, like soan papdi. There’s a thin line between daring and gimmicky.”
Chef Mishra believes boundary-pushing works only when the chef understands why two apparently incompatible ingredients might belong together. He points to combinations such as foie gras creme brûlée and miso caramel, both of which once seemed provocative.
For generations, dessert has occupied a carefully fenced-off territory: sweet, creamy, fruity, nutty. But the most exciting food often happens at the borders, where one category bleeds into another.