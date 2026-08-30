Sweet Meats

A warm chocolate brownie collapses under the spoon, its cocoa bitterness softened by caramel. Somewhere in that molten richness is the surprise of salty, smoky crackle of bacon. It lingers on the tongue, almost mischievously, before the chocolate is back. Imagine kulfi—cold, dense, milky, and perfumed with cardamom—topped with a shard of chicken skin roasted until it is almost translucent and brittle. The first instinct might be disbelief. The second, if the chef has got it right, is to take a second bite. Dessert, it seems, is developing a taste for the butcher’s counter.

Around the world, bacon doughnuts, maple-bacon ice cream, pork-floss pastries, duck-fat cookies and caramel made with animal fat have moved from culinary provocation to serious gastronomic conversation. India, with its centuries-old appetite for contrasts, may be particularly well placed to embrace the trend. After all, this is the country of mutton halwa, where minced meat is slow-cooked with milk, ghee, sugar, khoya, saffron and nuts; of Hyderabadi kitchens where kheema has historically found its way into pastry; of Mughlai cooking where meat meets dried fruit, nuts and sweet spices; and of Goan cuisine where pork and jaggery have long understood each other.

Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef at The Leela, Chennai, believes Indian diners have acquired the appetite for this culinary risk. “Around the world, creations like maple bacon ice cream and animal fat caramel have proven that sweet and savoury can co-exist beautifully, if the pairing is intentional. It’s not about shock value but balance.”

And balance is the operative word. The appeal of meat in dessert is not really about putting a piece of bacon where a strawberry used to be. It is about using smoke, salt, fat, umami and texture to make sweetness more complicated.