The Last Keepers of the Monpa Table

As you enter Arunachal Pradesh’s Chug Valley, the roads narrow and the mist begins to gather over the folds of the serene valley. Amidst this beautiful landscape, Damu’s Heritage Dine, an intimate 11-seat boutique eatery, is reimagining and reviving the region’s native Monpa culinary traditions. Run by eight Monpa women and supported by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), Damu’s is part archive, part community project, and part cultural revival—an endeavour to preserve recipes that have survived only in the tribe’s oral tradition.

Here centuries are fragrant.The restaurant occupies a 250-year-old village house whose stone walls are weathered by aeons of mountain winters. But its welcome has unusual warmth. Through the windows, the guest can see clouds drift across the slow-moving curtain of the valley’s breath. Food arrives carrying a subtle scent of wood smoke. And the meal? The seven course feast is no ordinary intimate dining experience. The menu features rooted, heirloom recipes, once unfailingly present on every family table across the region. “To start with, we first recalled dishes we had eaten in childhood and then made a list of the dishes we would like to serve here. It took months of preparation and deliberation to get the menu right,” recalls Leike Chomu, the manager at Damu’s.

Traditional Monpa food stands out as distinct in the culinary landscape of the Northeast. Rich, assertive flavours of chhurpi (yak cheese) define many dishes. Staples include millet pancakes, buckwheat noodles, momo and chamin—a fiery local chutney. Finger millet, corn and buckwheat are central to local food culture. “Rice is not a staple here, but a luxury to be enjoyed once a year on Losar (Tibetan New Year). Meat, especially pork, is looked down upon since Buddhism is the faith that permeates the valley,” explains Nishant Sinha, WWF coordinator for Damu’s Heritage Dine.