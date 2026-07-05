The Last Keepers of the Monpa Table

As you enter Arunachal Pradesh’s Chug Valley, the roads narrow and the mist begins to gather over the folds of the serene valley. Amidst this beautiful landscape, Damu’s Heritage Dine, an intimate 11-seat boutique eatery, is reimagining and reviving the region’s native Monpa culinary traditions. Run by eight Monpa women and supported by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), Damu’s is part archive, part community project, and part cultural revival—an endeavour to preserve recipes that have survived only in the tribe’s oral tradition.
Here centuries are fragrant.The restaurant occupies a 250-year-old village house whose stone walls are weathered by aeons of mountain winters. But its welcome has unusual warmth. Through the windows, the guest can see clouds drift across the slow-moving curtain of the valley’s breath. Food arrives carrying a subtle scent of wood smoke. And the meal? The seven course feast is no ordinary intimate dining experience. The menu features rooted, heirloom recipes, once unfailingly present on every family table across the region. “To start with, we first recalled dishes we had eaten in childhood and then made a list of the dishes we would like to serve here. It took months of preparation and deliberation to get the menu right,” recalls Leike Chomu, the manager at Damu’s.
Traditional Monpa food stands out as distinct in the culinary landscape of the Northeast. Rich, assertive flavours of chhurpi (yak cheese) define many dishes. Staples include millet pancakes, buckwheat noodles, momo and chamin—a fiery local chutney. Finger millet, corn and buckwheat are central to local food culture. “Rice is not a staple here, but a luxury to be enjoyed once a year on Losar (Tibetan New Year). Meat, especially pork, is looked down upon since Buddhism is the faith that permeates the valley,” explains Nishant Sinha, WWF coordinator for Damu’s Heritage Dine.
The food, rooted in the tradition, is served with contemporary hints. Its reinterpretation is subtle but striking. Warm buckwheat pancakes arrive with spoonfuls of bright orange marmalade made from fruit harvested in nearby orchards. Shiitake mushrooms, grown on oak logs, are transformed into smoky skewers to be paired with halloumi cheese. “Apart from market-bought salt and oil, each ingredient comes from the valley itself and is locally harvested from nearby fields,” smiles Chomu.
While designing the menu, many almost-vanished Monpa recipes were rediscovered. One such preparation is phurshing gombu—a hand-shaped corn-flour bowl filled with a liquid extracted from the Chinese lacquer tree. Roasted over charcoal, it was traditionally used to relieve body aches and ease childbirth pains. The dish nearly disappeared because harvesting the plant’s extract often triggered severe allergic reactions. In the Chug Valley only one skilled harvester is left; phurshing gombu survives at Damu’s an appetiser.
Then there is shya marku, a comforting preparation of chicken enriched with generous amounts of ginger and ghee. Damu’s version was recreated from food the women remembered eating when they were children. “For us, it's not just food that matters. It is more about giving younger Monpas a reason to value their culinary heritage and strengthen the community by increasing local produce demand and livelihood opportunities,” says Chomu.
Destination dining is reshaping travel. Diners now travel great distances for rooted food experiences. Guests at Damu’s do not just relish a carefully curated meal; they travel through generations of preserved flavours, forgotten recipes and mountain traditions.